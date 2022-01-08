Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Set to Dominate ‘The 355’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is set to add another $30 million to its domestic haul this weekend, continuing its top spot at the box office. Behind the webslinger is family-friendly jukebox musical “Sing 2,” estimated to add $10.3 million dollars to its haul, and in third is the weekend’s sole new wide release, the action film “The 355,” with a forecast of $4.3 million.

On Wednesday, box office experts predicted that the newest “Spider-Man” installment would make another $25 million to $27 million in its fourth weekend of release. The web-slinging adventure starring Tom Holland is the eighth-highest grossing film to date at the domestic box office, and is close to surpassing spots six and seven, “Titanic” ($659 million) and “Jurassic World” ($652 million), respectively.

Meanwhile, despite its star-studded cast, Universal’s espionage film “The 355” was expected to make $5 million to $7 million this weekend, according to Wednesday’s forecast. Starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing, “The 355” tells the story of several international spies who form an unlikely team in order to put an end to potentially world-ending events. Directed by Simon Kinberg, “The 355” has garnered mixed reviews, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman calling it “a generic but energized out-of-the-frying-pan-into-the-fire thriller that mostly holds your attention.” It currently holds a 24% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, but has a much higher audience score of 76%.

“Sing 2” features big family songs and a starry voice cast including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson and Bono.

With January being a typically slow month at the box office anyway, it’s looking like “Spider-Man” will continue to dominate the charts at least until Holland’s new film, “Uncharted,” debuts in February.