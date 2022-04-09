Box Office: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Rings in $67 Million Plus Projected Opening, ‘Ambulance’ Stalling

As the box office opens two films featuring high-octane speedsters this weekend, one has emerged a clear victor. Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” looks to top the charts this weekend with an impressive opening between $67 million to $69 million, while Universal’s R-rated actioner “Ambulance” will likely fail to clear double digits.

“Sonic” unleashed on the box office on Thursday to the tune of $6.3 million in previews and has only gained steam since, playing in 4,234 locations. The Sega sequel is outperforming its 2020 predecessor, which opened to $58 million at a time when COVID-19 was still a nebulous threat to most North Americans. That “Sonic 2” is opening even stronger isn’t only good news for Paramount’s hunt for sustainable IP, but it also shows that family audiences are largely ready to return to movie theaters for the right movie.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” stars funnyman Ben Schwartz as the voice of the titular video game character, with Idris Elba joining the series as the voice of the villain Knuckles the Echidna. Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who has regularly voiced Tails the Fox in the video game series, reprises the role of Sonic’s sidekick for the film. The live-action cast includes Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and James Marsden as Sheriff Tom Wachowski, as well as Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Lee Majdoub and Tom Butler.

“Sonic 2” has garnered mixed reviews, currently holding a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Peter Debruge wrote the film “takes what was endearing about the original — in a word, personality — and renders it generic in a hurry.” The speed demon’s second run has been met warmly by audiences though, with the film earning an “A” CinemaScore rating, indicating resounding enthusiasm from general audiences. With a big opening and great word-of-mouth under its belt, Paramount should have no trouble recouping the $90 million production budget for the film.

