‘The Lost City’ Looks to Seize Box Office Crown From ‘The Batman’ With $30 Million Opening Weekend

After three weeks of “The Batman,” the domestic box office has a new leader. “The Lost City,” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, looks to claim the weekend’s top spot with a projected $30 million opening weekend.

Paramount’s adventure rom-com blasted off to $11.5 million from 4,253 locations on its opening day, after grossing $2.5 million in Thursday previews. It’s an impressive start for a release hailing from a genre that hasn’t had the best track record of getting audiences into theaters over the past few years. “Lost City” isn’t your typical rom-com though, boasting a grand jungle setting, a penchant for violence and a sense of scale that could’ve helped convince ticket buyers to perceive the release as an event worth attending.

In “The Lost City,” Bullock plays a romance novelist who is kidnapped by a billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe), who seeks to use her knowledge of an ancient language to find a treasure. Tatum plays the novelist’s hunky cover model who decides to rescue her.

Variety‘s Peter Debruge enjoyed the film, calling it “the kind of breezy two-hour getaway that doesn’t take itself too seriously, delivering screwball banter between Bullock and Tatum — a guilty-pleasure treasure hunt that pretends to be more progressive than it really is by alternating between who’s saving whom.” The film has been amicably received, earning a 76% approval aggregate from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a “B+” rating on CinemaScore, indicating general approval from audiences. The film carries a production budget of $68 million, so Paramount will keep its fingers crossed for solid word-of-mouth in the coming weeks.

Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” has held a tight grip on theaters for the past three weeks, generating a hefty fraction of domestic box office grosses since its release on March 4. The Warner Bros. release added an additional $5.5 million to its haul on Friday, dropping 49% from its previous Friday. Since debuting, the film has grossed an impressive $316 million from North American theaters to become the second-highest grossing release of the pandemic era. Internationally, the film has exceeded a gross of $600 million.

