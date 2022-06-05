Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Bites Into $55 Million Internationally

“Jurassic World Dominion” kicked off at the international box office with a mighty $55.4 million.

The sixth installment in Universal’s dinosaur-centric franchise opened in 15 major overseas markets over the weekend, playing on roughly 10,000 screens across Mexico, Korea, Brazil, Italy and more.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” had the biggest start in Mexico with $18 million, followed by Korea with $15 million, Brazil with $4.3 million and Italy with $3.4 million. The film will continue its international rollout throughout June in France, Germany, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, China and Japan.

“Dominion” is widely expected to be one of the biggest films of the summer when it opens in U.S. theaters on June 10. Its predecessors, 2015’s “Jurassic World” and 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” each surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.

Colin Trevorrow returned to direct the film, which unites “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who have headlined the sequel trilogy. The movie, which was one of the first big-budget productions to resume filming during COVID, also introduces new characters played by DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie.

Elsewhere at the international box office, Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is playing in many more markets than “Dominion,” flew high over the competition. The sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun” racked up $81.7 million from 64 territories, lifting its overseas tally to $257 million. Globally, the film has earned a massive $548.6 million.

Top-grossing markets for “Top Gun: Maverick” include the U.K. with $47.8 million to date, Australia with $23.4 million to date and France with $21 million to date.