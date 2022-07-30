Box Office: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Unleashing $22 Million Opening

Even superheroes’ dogs open at the top of the box office.

The animated comedy “DC League of Super-Pets” looks to top domestic charts in its opening, projecting a debut of $22 million. The film earned $9.3 million from 4,314 theaters on opening day, a figure which includes $2.2 million in Thursday preview ticket sales.

That’s enough for the Warner Bros. release to claim the top spot at the box office, but it’s far from the strongest opening for an animated film this summer. Disney’s “Lightyear” drew in $50.2 million in its June opening — a total that was seen as underwhelming for the “Toy Story” spinoff, which carried a $200 million production budget. In July, Universal’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” set a new bar for family film box office expectations in a world following COVID-19 lockdowns, earning a sizable $107 million three-day opening.

“Super-Pets” is coming in lower than both of those summer releases. The film cost $90 million to produce, so it will hope to continue drawing in family audiences before school’s back in session this fall.

Based on DC Comics’ Legion of Super-Pets, a team made up of the furry friends of superheroes, “DC League of Super-Pets” features a star-studded voice cast including Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves.

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman gave “Super-Pets” a positive review, writing that “the movie, in its spirited and blithely conventional and likable way, knocks the stuffing out of superhero fantasy. Its joke is that a mangy crew of animals doing outlandish CGI-stunt magic tricks is essentially what every comic-book movie is.”

“Super Pets” scored a positive 60% approval rating from top critics on the review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The film also netted an “A-” grade through research firm Cinema Score, indicating resounding approval from general audiences.

Universal’s “Nope” is putting up some solid competition for the box office’s top slot, projecting a $19 million haul in its second weekend.

That would mark a 57% drop for Jordan Peele’s new thriller, coming in slightly above initial projections for a 60% fall. However, it’s a steeper haul than his two previous features. Peele’s 2017 breakout “Get Out” fell a slim 15.4% in its sophomore outing, while his 2019 follow-up “Us” took a 53.3% plummet.

Audiences aren’t taking to “Nope” as strongly as Peele’s previous work. Even so, the Universal thriller will expand its domestic haul past $80 million through Sunday, which marks an impressive haul for an original film with nothing to promote beyond an eerie presence and the names involved with the production. “Nope” has already earned back its $68 million production budget (though that doesn’t include marketing and distribution costs). The film begins its global rollout in August.

More to come…