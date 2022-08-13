‘Bullet Train’ Repeating on Top as August Box Office Slows Down

“Bullet Train” is maintaining the top slot at the box office this weekend, fending off the newcomers “Fall” and “Mack and Rita,” as well as the expanding slasher-comedy “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

Sony’s Brad Pitt action vehicle added $3.865 million on Friday. The film remains the widest release in the country with 4,357 locations. The studio is projecting a $13 million gross for the sophomore outing, which would mark a fairly solid 56% drop from its opening last weekend.

“Bullet Train” is expected to expand its domestic cume to $54 million through Sunday. The adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s crime novel of the same name carries a $90 million production budget — hefty for a prospective blockbuster outside of a franchise. With an August slate that looks to be fairly light on high-profile new releases, Sony is hoping for “Bullet Train” to leg it out and draw in a solid gross through the month.

From there, it becomes a much tighter race between steady holdovers. The weekend’s crop of new wide releases are all landing lower on box office charts.

A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” is projecting a $3 million haul, landing near the top of estimates heading into the weekend. After a limited release in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, “Bodies” is expanding 1,275 theaters, projecting a $2,361 per location average. The film should land in eighth place for the weekend.

“Bodies” follows a group of rich 20-somethings who host a party during a hurricane at a remote family mansion. A night of drinking and debauchery soon turns deadly after they decide to play a murder mystery game. The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, Pete Davidson and (briefly) Conner O’Malley.

Holdovers like Jordan Peele’s thriller “Nope” and the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” are also forecasted to out-earn this weekend’s new releases.

Other openings this weekend include Lionsgate’s vertigo-inducing thriller “Fall,” which follows two girls (played by Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner) who climb 2,000 feet atop a radio tower with no way down. There’s also “Mack and Rita,” a “Freaky Friday”-esque, body-swap comedy starring Diane Keaton and Elizabeth Lail. Both movies were expected to earn between $1 million and $2 million during their box office debuts.

