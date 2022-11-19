Box Office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Endures on Top in Second Weekend

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will keep its box office crown in its second weekend, towering over new studio releases “The Menu” and “She Said.”

Marvel’s sequel brought in an additional $17.9 million on its second Friday, down 79% from its opening day figure. Projections for the sophomore outing of “Wakanda Forever” land in the $65 million to $70 million range, which would mark a substantial but standard (for a superhero movie) second weekend drop over 60%. With a $181 million domestic debut, “Wakanda Forever” landed the second-biggest opening of the year, behind only Marvel’s own “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

While the “Black Panther” sequel is still tracking slightly behind the “Doctor Strange” adventure, the film looks to nab a sizable haul at the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday next weekend, hoping to place itself on the pathway to becoming the year’s second-biggest domestic release, behind “Top Gun: Maverick.” The film already stands as the seventh-highest grossing film in North America, looking to expand its stateside cume beyond $287 million this weekend.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” follows the rulers of the mighty African country as they face the death of King T’Challa, played in the 2018 original by Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died of colon cancer in August 2020. When Wakanda goes to war against the underwater ruler Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) must band together to save their country.

Beyond the Marvel figures, there’s a fierce battle for second at the box office between the messiah and “The Menu.” Fathom Events’ released the first two episodes of “The Chosen” Season 3 in 2,009 theaters in a move that now seems to be a resounding success. The religious TV series, which follows Jesus Christ’s relationship with his disciples, could gross $10 million in three days.

This wouldn’t mark the first time that “The Chosen” made a dent at the box office. Last December, a spinoff special “Christmas With the Chosen: The Messengers” reached the top spot on domestic charts on its opening night, outgrossing films like “House of Gucci,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Encanto.”

More to come…