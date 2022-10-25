‘Black Adam’ Rules U.K. Box Office

Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam” made a powerful debut atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £5.6 million ($6.4 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

Disney’s Venice winner “The Banshees Of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, had a strong second place debut with £1.6 million.

In third position, Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” collected £1.4 million in its second weekend for a total of £4.9 million. In fourth position and in its fourth weekend, Paramount’s “Smile” scared up £996,477 and now has a total of £9.01 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “Halloween Ends,” which took £703,338 in its second weekend for a total of £3.6 million.

MUBI’s “Decision to Leave,” which won best director at Cannes for Park Chan-wook, debuted in sixth place with £410,107.

This upcoming weekend, Lionsgate is opening another Cannes winner, Ruben Ostlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” which won the Palme d’Or.

With an eye on Halloween, Lionsgate is opening horror “Prey for the Devil” wide across more than 300 locations. Another wide Halloween release is Disney’s horror “Barbarian,” which also opens across 300 sites. Signature Entertainment’s “Hounded” and Park Circus’ 40th anniversary 4K rerelease of John Carpenter’s “The Thing” round off the bouquet of Halloween horror films.

Universal’s LGBTQ comedy “Bros,” arrives in the U.K. and Ireland with a wide release, hoping for a better box office reception than in the U.S., where it underperformed.

Netflix is giving a limited theatrical release to “Enola Holmes 2,” starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham-Carter, ahead of it streaming on the platform.

Other releases include Guerilla Films’s “Hilma,” Lasse Hallström’s biopic of abstract artist Hilma af Klint; Tull Stories’ The Hippies documentary “Sound for the Future”; and CMC Pictures’ action thriller “Home Coming,” a box office hit at home in China.

Rereleases include Warner Bros.’ “Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets” for its 20th anniversary and Park Circus’ “ParaNorman” for its 10th anniversary.