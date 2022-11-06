‘Black Adam’ Leads Sluggish Box Office as Theaters Desperately Await ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Consider this weekend the calm before the storm.

“Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson, loomed over box office charts for the third weekend in a row with $18.5 million in North American ticket sales. It was another quiet period at the movies as theater operators eagerly await Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which looks to invigorate the lackluster fall box office when it opens on Nov. 11.

After three weeks of release, “Black Adam” has generated $137.3 million and $319 million globally. It’s a solid result, one that improves greatly upon another recent DC spinoff, 2021’s “The Suicide Squad” (which tapped out with $168 million globally while playing simultaneously on HBO Max in North America) and it’ll soon pass 2019’s Shazam” (which earned 366 million worldwide). However, the latest Warner Bros. standalone superhero story still has ways to go to justify its massive $195 million production budget.

In second place, a new anime musical titled “One Piece Film Red” collected $9.475 million from 2,367 North American theaters. It’s another modest win for Crunchyroll, which specializes in anime film and television, following recent anime releases like “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” ($38 million domestically) and “Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie” ($34 million domestically).

“Sony-owned Crunchyroll has built a very popular business for their Japanese anime,” says David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “It’s impressive.”

“Ticket to Paradise,” a romantic comedy with Julia Roberts and George Clooney, landed at the No. 3 spot with $8.5 million from 4,066 venues, dropping just 14% in its third weekend. The film has generated $46.7 million to date and looks to continue its crowd-pleasing run through the rest of fall. Despite the challenges facing rom-coms at the box office, “Ticket to Paradise” has managed to defy expectations (thanks, of course, to the combined charm of Roberts and Clooney) with $90.4 million at the international box office and $137 million worldwide. Universal spent $60 million on the movie.

At the No. 4 spot, Paramount’s surprise hit “Smile” generated $4 million from 3,046 cinemas, bringing its domestic tally to $99 million. As the psychological horror film nears the $100 million mark in North America, “Smile” crossed $200 million globally — a stellar tally for a $17 million-budgeted film.

Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller “Prey for the Devil” rounded out the top five with $3.87 million from 2,980 locations, a 48% from from its debut. Through Sunday, the low-budget film has generated a lackluster $13.64 million

