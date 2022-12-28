‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Continues Reign Over U.K. Box Office

Disney’s magnum opus “Avatar: The Way Of Water” remained atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £4.9 million ($6 million) in its second weekend.

James Cameron’s return to Pandora now has a total of £25.03 million in the territory, according to numbers from Comscore.

In second place, in its fifth weekend, Sony/TriStar Pictures’ Roald Dahl adaptation “Matilda the Musical” collected another £1.1 million for a total of £16.1 million.

Richard Curtis’ perennially popular romantic comedy “Love Actually,” rereleased by Park Circus, charted in third position with £408,179, while another holiday season rerelease from the company, “Elf,” snared £252,061 in fourth place.

Rounding off the top five, in its fourth weekend, was Universal’s bad Santa hit “Violent Night” with £246,399 for a total of £3.3 million.

In sixth place, in its seventh weekend, Disney’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” collected £200,946 for a total of £32.2 million. And in ninth position, in its fifth weekend, Disney’s “Strange World” took in £143,572 and now has a total of £2.5 million.

Park Circus rereleases “Home Alone,” “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” occupied seventh, eighth and 10th places on the chart with £187,526, £177,501 and £142,774 respectively.

The upcoming weekend, on Friday, Dec. 30, Curzon is releasing François Ozon’s gender-swapping tribute to German auteur Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1972 classic “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant,” “Peter von Kant,” which has had festival play at Berlin and San Sebastián.

On new year’s eve, Trafalgar Releasing is bowing live concert event “Berliner Philharmoniker Live: New Year’s Eve Concert 2022.”