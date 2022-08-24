‘Aquaman 2’ Delayed, ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Moves to 2023

“Aquaman and the Lost Kindgom” and Shazam: Fury of the Gods” will land in theaters later than planned.

Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced a slew of release date changes, pushing the “Shazam” sequel from Dec. 21, 2022 to March 17, 2023 and moving the “Aquaman” follow-up from March, 17, 2023 to Dec. 25, 2023.

As part of the calendar shuffle, an “untitled WB event film” has landed on Feb. 10, 2023, “Evil Dead Rise” has been scheduled for April 4, 2023 and “The Nun 2” will be released on Sept. 8, 2023. And “Salem’s Lot,” which was slated for April 21, 2023, has been moved to a to-be-determined date in the same year.

“Evil Dead Rise” and “House Party,” which is opening in theaters on Dec. 9, 2022, were expected to debut on HBO Max but they will now play exclusively in theaters.

