Andre Rieu Concert Film Leads Sluggish U.K. Holiday Weekend Box Office

Documentary specialist distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment’s “Andre Rieu’s 2022 Maastricht Summer Concert,” a concert film featuring Dutch violinist and conductor Andre Rieu, led a sluggish weekend at the U.K. and Ireland box office.

The film collected £799,474 ($932,330) in a weekend when no film crossed the £1 million mark, according to numbers provided by Comscore. It was a three-day bank holiday weekend in the U.K. Ten previous Rieu concerts have grossed more in their opening weekend, but none managed to top the charts, per Comscore.

The last event film to top the charts in the territory was “Michael Ball and Alfie Boe: Back Together” in Oct. 2020.

Universal’s “Beast,” featuring Idris Elba, debuted in second position with £600,259. In its fifth weekend, Warner Bros.’ “DC League Of Super-Pets” collected £598,985 in third place and now has a total of £12.2 million.

In fourth place, in its fourth weekend, Sony’s Brad Pitt starrer “Bullet Train” took in £593,044 for a total of £8.1 million.

After topping the box office for two weekends, Universal’s “Nope” slid to fifth position in its third weekend with £576,643 for a total of just under £6 million. Universal’s “Minions: The Rise Of Gru” continued its strong run in the territory with £573,512 in its ninth weekend for a total of £42.3 million.

The year’s undisputed box office champion so far, Paramount’s Tom Cruise vehicle “Top Gun: Maverick,” remained in the top 10 with £549,490 in its 14th weekend for a total of £80.5 million.

This upcoming weekend, the wide releases are “The Forgiven,” starring Ralph Fiennes andJessica Chastain, and George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, which Universal and Entertainment Film Distributors respectively are opening at more than 300 locations each.

Signature Entertainment is releasing thriller “Fall” at more than 100 locations.

There are a couple of 40th anniversary rereleases as well – “Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan” from Paramount and “E.T.,” including an IMAX version, from Universal.