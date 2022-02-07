Variety Launches SAG Awards Voters’ Guide for 2022

Timed to the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ voting period, Variety is rolling out a digital Voters’ Guide on Feb. 7, called Awards Circuit Down to the Wire, focused solely on the SAG Awards nominees. Use the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ Voters’ Guide to help navigate the nominations. SAG Awards voting closes on Feb. 25 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. Winners will be revealed on Feb. 27 at the SAG Awards, simulcast live on TNT and TBS.

Coming out on the heels of Variety’s Ultimate Awards Guide, the stand-alone publication that Variety has been sending out as a deep-dive look at films in contention for SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars, Awards Circuit Down to the Wire is a quick, printable guide to assist voters who are navigating the various viewing platforms in this topsy-turvy awards season that has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The digital guide is a quick, easily printable PDF packed with bite-size data points and information helping voters to easily and quickly keep track of all of the SAG Awards nominees, in both film and television.