Santa Barbara International Film Festival Unveils 2023 Dates

The 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Feb. 8 to Feb.18.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will be happening in person, with screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes held throughout the city, including at the historic Arlington Theatre.

“SBIFF has long been a place to celebrate and showcase the enduring power of cinema. As we have been confronted with difficult times, film and festivals have continued to be a place for reflection and inspiration. It is with that in mind that we excitedly prepare the 38th SBIFF edition and look forward to bringing the year’s best cinema and talent to our devoted patrons” says Roger Durling, SBIFF’s executive director.

Last year, the festival had a successful return to an in-person festival. It hosted 48 world premieres, 95 U.S. premieres, with honorary awards feted on Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caitriona Balfe, Ariana DeBose, Alana Haim, Ciarán Hinds, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Simon Rex, Saniyya Sidney, Paul Thomas Anderson, Kenneth Branagh, Jane Campion, Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Steven Spielberg.

The Variety Artisans Awards moved from the Lobero Theatre to the Arlington Theatre, where it celebrated and honored those essential to the filmmaking process. Among those honored were Lin-Manuel Miranda, Oscar-winning cinematographer Greig Fraser and Oscar-winning costume designers Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan.

The film final lineup and schedule will be announced in January 2023.

Passes for the 2023 Festival are on sale now for 25% off. For additional information or to buy passes, visit sbiff.org.