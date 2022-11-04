‘To Leslie,’ ‘Karaoke’ Win Top Awards at Raindance Film Festival

Michael Morris’ debut feature “To Leslie” has won Film of the Festival at the 30th Raindance Film Festival in London and Andrea Riseborough won Best Performance for the film.

Israel’s Moshe Rosenthal won Best Director and Best Screenplay for “Karaoke.” Korean director Hee-il Leesong’s “Swallow,” starring actor and musician Woo Ji-hyun, which had its world premiere at Raindance, won Best International Feature. Pratibha Parmar’s hybrid documentary drama “My Name is Andrea,” with a cast including Ashley Judd, Soko and Andrea Riseborough, won Best Documentary Feature. Selected as the U.K. entry to the Oscars’ international feature film category, “Winners” was named Raindance’s Best U.K. Feature.

RAINDANCE FILM FESTIVAL 2022 AWARD WINNERS

Film Of The Festival: “To Leslie” (dir: Michael Morris, U.K.)

Best Performance: Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”

Best International Feature: “Swallow” (dir: Hee-il Leesong, Korea)

Best U.K. Feature: “Winners” (dir: Hassan Nazar, U.K.)

Best Documentary Feature: “My Name Is Andrea” (dir: Pratibha Parmar, U.S.)

Best Director: Moshe Rosenthal, “Karaoke” (Israel)

Best Screenplay: Moshe Rosenthal, “Karaoke”

Discovery / Best Debut Feature: “Gentle” (Dir: László Csuja, Anna Nemes, Hungary)

Best Cinematography: Nikita Kuzmenko, “Pamfir” (Dir: Dmytro Sukholytkyy-sobchuk, Ukraine)

Spirit Of Raindance: “Swede Caroline” (Dir: Finn Bruce, Brook Driver, U.K.)

Academy Award Qualifying Shorts Program

Raindance Is An Oscar qualifying festival. The recipient Of Best Short Of The Festival Is eligible for consideration in the short film category of the Academy Awards without the standard theatrical run (provided the film otherwise complies with the academy rules.

Best Short Of The Festival: “Same Old” (Dir: Lloyd Lee Choi, U.S.)

Best U.K. Short: “Glorious Revolution” (Dir: Masha Novikova, U.K./Ukraine/Germany)

Best Documentary Short: “Elephant Food Is For The Strongest Teeth” (Dir: Michael Kinsella-Perks, Will McBain, U.K.)

Best Animation Short: “My Year Of Dicks” (Dir: Sara Gunnarsdóttir, U.S./Iceland)

Best Music Video: Crazy (C Prinz, U.S.)

