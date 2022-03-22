Rachel Zegler Invited to Oscars as a Presenter After Not Getting a Ticket

“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler may be going to the Oscars after all.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited the young star to be a presenter at this Sunday’s Oscars, Variety has confirmed, after Zegler revealed that she didn’t receive a ticket to the show this past weekend.

Zegler is currently in London filming Disney’s “Snow White” remake, in which she plays the title role. The movie is deep into production, and the filming schedule would have to be adjusted in order to allow Zegler to attend the Oscars. The Academy has yet to officially confirm Zegler’s participation, as it does with other celebrity presenters.

“West Side Story” is up for seven Oscars, including best picture, director, sound, costume design, production design, cinematography and supporting actress, where co-star Ariana DeBose is the heavily favored frontrunner.

On Sunday, Zegler revealed on Instagram that she hadn’t received a ticket to the Oscars and was hoping for a “last minute miracle.”

“Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening. I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person, but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage — I’m disappointed too. But that’s okay. So proud of our movie,” she wrote.

Many fans and celebrities rallied behind Zegler, urging the Oscars and Disney to get her a ticket. The actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her “West Side Story” starring role and appears in “Snow White” and “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” up next, thanked everyone for the support later on Sunday.

“Appreciate all the support, I really really do,” Zegler wrote. “We live in such unprecedented times and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen [and] awards shows alike… Let’s all just respect the process and I’ll get off my phone.”

Variety‘s awards editor Clayton Davis explained why a major star like Zegler ended up without a ticket, saying that COVID-19 precautions have reduced capacity at the Oscars, but there are surely enough extra plus-ones floating around to make room for her.

If Zegler accepts the Academy’s invitation, she will join fellow presenters Elliot Page, Bill Murray, Jennifer Garner, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, John Travolta, Mila Kunis, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Anthony Hopkins, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Rami Malek, Lily James, Ruth E. Carter and John Leguizamo would also present, alongside Kevin Costner, Lady Gaga, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Zoë Kravitz.