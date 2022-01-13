Producers Guild Awards Pushed to March Over COVID-Concerns

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards is the latest event to be postponed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, the Producers Guild of America has announced.

The new ceremony will take place on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 26.

Attendees for the ceremony will need to provide proof of vaccination and booster, if eligible, and a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Nominations for the children’s, sports and short-form categories will now be announced on Tuesday, January 18. The winners in those categories will be announced at the PGA Awards’ nominee celebrations in Los Angeles and New York during the week of March 15. Previously announced dates, including eligibility, voting windows and future nominations announcements, will remain the same.

