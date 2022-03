Oscars: Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner Among Presenters

The Oscars announced Thursday the first six presenters for the 94th Academy Awards. The list so far includes Kevin Costner (director winner for 1991’s “Dances With Wolves”), Lady Gaga (original song winner for 2018’s “A Star is Born”), Youn Yuh-jung (supporting actress winner for 2020’s “Minari”), Rosie Perez (supporting actress nominee for 1993’s “Fearless”), Chris Rock (“Everybody Hates Chris”) and Zoë Kravitz (“The Batman”).

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” said Oscars producer Will Packer. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Last year’s ceremony went without a host, in what the Academy called an “ensemble” format. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by the comic trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, with additional presenters to be announced in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, Gaga also signed on to co-host the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party with Billy Porter, Eric McCormack and David Furnish.

The 94th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets around the world on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

2022 Academy Awards Predictions