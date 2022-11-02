Oscar International Feature Film Race: Complete List of Submissions

×
The deadline to submit films in the international feature Oscar category was Oct. 3, but the Academy has not yet announced the full list of accepted titles, so it is a provisional report. AMPAS will release a shortlist of 15 movies on Dec. 21 and the nominations will be announced Jan. 24. The Oscar ceremony will take place March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

ALBANIA

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On

Director: Gentian Koçi

LOGLINE: Deaf-mute twins in Tirana discover they have a genetical disease that will take away their sight slowly. They have a decision to make.

INTERNATIONAL SALES: M-Appeal

ALGERIA

Our Brothers

Director. Rachid Bouchareb

LOGLINE: Mixing documentary and fiction, pic explores police violence and the deaths of student Malik Oussekine and bar patron Abdel Benyahia.

INTL. SALES: Wild Bunch 

ARGENTINA

Argentina , 1985

Director: Santiago Mitre

LOGLINE: Lawyers battle Argentina’s military junta in the 1980s.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Amazon Prime Video

ARMENIA

Aurora’s Sunrise

Director: Inna Sahakyan

LOGLINE: Based on Aurora Madriganian’s bestselling autobiography, the animated film details her escape from genocide as a teen and rise to stardom.

INTL. SALES: Bars Media

AUSTRIA

Corsage

Director: Maria Kruetzer

LOGLINE: Fictional story on a year in the life of Austria’s Empress Elisabeth.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR:  IFC Films

BANGLADESH

Hawa

Director: Mejbaur Rahman Sumon

LOGLINE: When fisherman catch a beautiful woman in their net, mistrust and murder follow.

INTL. SALES: MUBI

BELGIUM

Close

Director: Lukas Dhont

LOGLINE: Cannes grand prix winner about two teenage friends whose bond is suddenly shattered.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: A24

BOLIVIA

Utama

Director: Alejandro Loayza Grisi

LOGLINE: An unusually harsh drought causes a dilemma for longtime couple Virginio and Sisa: Do they continue as they were or resist?

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Kino Lorber

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

A Ballad

Director: Aida Begić

LOGLINE: Meri returns home after her marriage falls apart but things are not going well, so she auditions for a film role.

INTL. SALES: Film House, Sarajevo

BRAZIL

Mars One

Director: Gabriel Martins

LOGLINE: Members of a working-class family pursue dreams of escaping the lives laid out for them by society.

INTL. SALES: Magnolia Pictures

BULGARIA

In the Heart of the Machine

Director: Martin Makariev

LOGLINE: Prisoners doing forced labor in a steel plant find their lives changed one day.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Amazon Prime Video

CAMBODIA

Return to Seoul

Director: Davy Chou

LOGLINE: Twenty-five-year-old woman adopted by a French couple seeks out her birth parents during a trip to South Korea.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Sony Classic Pictures

CAMEROON

The Planter’s Plantation

Director: Dingha Young Eystein

LOGLINE:A young girl fights to preserve her father’s legacy on a West African plantation in the 1960s.

PRODCO: Extrafix, BGC Melody Story, Inn Amore Pictures

Eternal Spring

CANADA

Eternal Spring

Director: Jason Loftus

LOGLINE: Animated documentary  on Falun Gong’s takeover of a Chinese state broadcaster.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Lofty Sky Pictures

CHILE

Blanquita

Director: Fernando Guzzoni

LOGLINE: Venice player based on the real-life “Spiniak Case” revolving around businessmen trafficking in foster-care children

INTL. SALES: New Europe Sales

COLOMBIA

The Kings of the World

Director: Laura Mora Ortega

LOGLINE: San Sebastian competition pic on street kids from Medillin who leave the city to live on
and one of them inherited from his grandmother.

INTL. SALES: Film Factory

COSTA RICA

Domingo and the Mist

Director: Ariel Escalante

LOGLINE: Cannes’ Un Certain Regard entry centers on a Costa Rican man who fights attempts to destroy his home for a highway.

INTL. SALES: Films Boutique

CROATIA

Safe Place

Director: Juraj Lerotić

LOGLINE: Locarno and Sarajevo fest winner is an autobiographical story about one brother trying help the other in the wake of his suicide attempt.

INTL. SALES: Pipser

Il Boemo

CZECHIA

Il Boema

Director: Petr Václav

LOGLINE: San Sebastian competition player is about conductor Josef Mysliveček, nicknamed the Bohemian, who was a mentor
of Mozart’s. 

INTL. SALES: Loco Films

DENMARK

Holy Spider

Director: Ali Abbasi

LOGLINE: Zar Amir Ebrahimi won the actress prize at Cannes for this story of a journo who investigates a serial killer in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad.

INTL. SALES: Utopia

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Bantu Mama

Director: Ivan Herrera

LOGLINE: An Afro-European woman is sheltered by three kids in dangerous area of Santo Domingo.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Array Releasing

ECUADOR

Lo Invisible

Director: Javier Andrade

LOGLINE: 2021 Toronto entry about a woman who is expected to keep her postpartum depression invisible and descends into madness.

INTL. SALES: Trópico Cine

ESTONIA

Kalev

Director: Ove Musting

LOGLINE: Celebrated Estonian basketball team Kalev must decide whether to participate in championship games in 1990 when the Soviet Union is on the brink of collapse.

INTL. SALES: Film New Europe

FINLAND

Girl Picture

Director: Alli Haapasalo

LOGLINE: Portrait of Gen Y trio growing up in Helsinki, which unspooled in TIFF digital screenings.

INTL. SALES: Nordisk Film

FRANCE

Saint Omer

Director: Alice Diop

LOGLINE: Venice prizewinner centers around a real-life infanticide court case in which the mother, a doctoral student, claims sorcery as the culprit.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Neon/Super

GEORGIA

A Long Break

Director: Davit Pirtskhalava

LOGLINE: A harmless reunion turns into a gathering about holding a former bully to task. Unspooled at TIFF.

INTL. SALES: Syndicado

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

GERMANY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Director: Edward Berger

LOGLINE: Teen soldier faces the terrifying facts of trench warfare during World War I; based on Erich Maria Remarque’s novel.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Netflix

GREECE

Magnetic Fields

Director: Yorgis Gousi

LOGLINE: Comic-book arts Gousi’s debut feature, which premiered at Thessaloniki last year, centers around two strangers who meet on a Greek island. 

INTL. SALES: Heretic

GUATEMALA

The Silence of the Mole

Director: Anäis Taracena

LOGLINE: In the 1970s, journalist Elías Barahona infiltrated the repressive government; doc traces the effects of this mole in cracking Guatemala’s hidden history.

PRODCO: Asombro Producciones

HONG KONG

Where the Wind Blows

Director: Philip Yung

LOGLINE: Crime thriller centering around corrupt Hong Kong cops.

INTL. SALES: Mei Ah Entertainment

HUNGARY

Blockade

Director: Ádám Tősé

LOGLINE: Set in the 1990 taxi blockade of Budapest, film shows the struggle for democracy as high gas prices consume the country.

INTL. SALES: Intercom

ICELAND

Beautiful Beings

Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

LOGLINE: Berlin Panorama player is a coming-of-age tale of boys who feel left out.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Altered Innocence

INDIA

Last Film Show

Director: Pan Nalin

LOGLINE: Nine-year-old Samay discovers the magic of movies and pursues 35mm film.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: The Samuel Goldwyn Co.

INDONESIA

Ngeri Ngeri Sedap

Director: Bene Dionysius

LOGLINE: Batak tribe parents pretend to fight so that their children will come home.

INTL. SALES: Netflix

IRAN

World War III

Director: Houman Seyyedi

LOGLINE: Venice Horizons player centers around a day laborer who gets the chance of a lifetime when he’s cast in a movie. 

INTL. SALES: Iranian Independents

IRAQ

The Exam

Director: Shawkat Amin Korki

LOGLINE: Older sister helps the younger one cheat so she can pass a university exam in order to better her life.

INTL. SALES: ArtHood Entertainment

IRELAND

The Quiet Girl

Director: Colm Bairéad

LOGLINE: Berlin Generation Kplus winner centers around a neglected girl sent to relatives for the summer.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Neon/Super

ISRAEL

Cinema Sabaya

Director: Orit Fouks Rotem

LOGLINE: Doc follows a group that rescues Yazidi girls kidnapped by the terrorist Islamic State group.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Paramount+

ITALY

Nostalgia

Director: Mario Martone

LOGLINE: Based on a 2016 novel by Ermanno Rea about childhood friends who are separated when one leaves for Egypt while the other rises to become a Mafia boss.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Breaking Glass Pictures

JAPAN

Plan 75

Director: Chie Hayakawa

LOGLINE: Cannes-bowing social drama is set in the future in which the government offers incentives to senior citizens who euthanize themselves.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR:  KimStim

JORDAN

Farha

Director: Darin J. Sallam

LOGLINE: 2021 TIFF player centers around a 14-year-old girl who watches the violence in her Palestinian village from her kitchen.

INTL. SALES: Picture Tree Intl.

KAZAKHSTAN

Life

Director: Emir Baigazin

LOGLINE: A company that digitizes memories loses data; pic unspooled in TIFF.

PRODCO: Emir Baigazin Production

KENYA

Terastorm

Director: Andrew Kaggia

LOGLINE: Animated pic on African superheroes who unite to fight an ancient wizard who threatens the world with a powerful artifact.

INTL. SALES: Africana Digital

KOSOVO

Looking for Venera

Director: Norika Sefa

LOGLINE: Teen who lives in the village with three generations of her family has no privacy and longs for some freedom. Film won the IFFR special jury award.

PRODCO: Circle Production

KYRGYZSTAN

Home for Sale

Director:  Taalaibek Kulmendeev

LOGLINE: World premiering at Busan fest, pic centers around a couple being harassed by loan sharks.

PRODCO: Kyrgyzfilm

LATVIA

January

Director: Viesturs Kairiss

LOGLINE: As Latvia tries to free itself from a collapsing Soviet Union, one student first joins the Russian military then films the battling sides. Pic unspooled at Tribeca.

INTL. SALES: The Yellow Affair

LEBANON

Memory Box

Director: Joana Hadjithomas

LOGLINE: Montreal teen finds her mother’s mementos from her youth in war-torn Lebanon.

INTL. SALES: Playtime

LITHUANIA

Pilgrims

Director: Laurynas Bareiša

LOGLINE: This Venice player centers on an odd couple trying to find out what happened to their loved ones in a traumatic past.

INTL. SALES: Reason8 Films

LUXEMBOURG

Icare

Director: Carlo Vogele

LOGLINE: Animated story about young Icarus who tries to rescue his imprisoned friend.

PRODCO: Iris Productions

MALTA

Carmen

Director: Valerie Buhagiar

LOGLINE: When her priestly brother dies, a 50-year-old woman is finally free of having to care for him.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Good Deed Entertainment

MEXICO

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

LOGLINE: Existential comedy follows a journalist who goes home to receive a prestigious award. The filmmaker cut 22 minutes after the Venice premiere.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Netflix

MOLDOVA

Carbon

Director: Ion Borș

LOGLINE: San Sebastian fest winner sees two enlistees who stumble on a carbonized body and try to identify and bury the remains.

INTL. SALES: Film Freeway

MONTENEGRO

The Elegy of Laurel

Director: Dusan Kasalica

LOGLINE: World-premiering at the Sarajevo fest, this is the story of a professor in marital crisis who escapes to the wilderness where he falls for a girl who was once a snake.

PRODCO: Meander Film

The Blue Caftan

MOROCCO

The Blue Caftan

Director: Maryam Touzani

LOGLINE: A wife watches her husband, a closeted tailor, fall for his handsome apprentice. 

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Strand Releasing

NEPAL

Butterfly on a Windowpane

Director: Sujit Bidari

LOGLINE: Busan entry about a brother who doesn’t want his sister to give up her dreams.

PRODCO: Icefall Productions

NETHERLANDS

Narcosis

Director: Martijn de Jong

LOGLINE: Close-knit family suffers when the patriarch fails to surface from a dive.

PRODCO: Oak Motion Pictures

Muru

NEW ZEALAND

Muru

Director: Te Arepa Kah

LOGLINE: Drama about the 2007 police raids on the Ngāi Tūhoe community of Rūātoki in New Zealand.

INTL. SALES: Arclight Films Intl.

NORTH MACEDONIA

The Happiest Man in the World

Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska 

LOGLINE: In the aftermath of the war in Bosnia, a soldier seeks forgiveness from his victim.

INTL. SALES: Pyramide Intl.

NORWAY

War Sailor

Director: Gunnar Vikene

LOGLINE: Alfred is in the middle of the Atlantic when World War II breaks out and neither he nor any of the other sailors have any weapons.

INTL. SALES: Beta Cinema

PAKISTAN

Joyland

Director: Saim Sadiq

LOGLINE: Queer Palme winner centers on the effect in a traditional family when the youngest son joins a trans dancer. 

INTL. SALES: WME

PALESTINE

Mediterranean Fever

Director: Maha Haj 

LOGLINE: Middle-age neighbors in Haifa share a frenemity; screenplay winner at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard. 

INTL. SALES: Luxbox

PANAMA

Birthday Boy

Director: Arturo Montenegro

LOGLINE: Celebrating his 45th birthday at a beach house, Jimmy tells his friends to whoop it up because he is going to commit suicide after the party.

PRODCO: Q Films

PARAGUAY

Eami

Director: Paz Encina

LOGLINE: Tiger Award winner about an Ayoreo-Totobiegosode girl who turns into a bird and wanders in the forest after her village and all the people are destroyed.

INTL. SALES: MPM Premium

PERU

Moon Heart

Director: Aldo Salvini

LOGLINE: Poor and homeless woman is friendless until a “mechanical angel” comes to her rescue.

PRODCO: Universidad de Lima

PHILIPPINES

On the Job 2: The Missing 8

Director: Erik Matti 

LOGLINE: Venice player is a sequel about a journolist who investigates the disappearance of his colleague.

INTL. SALES: Warner Media

POLAND

EO

Director: Jerzy Skolimowski

LOGLINE: Inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 film “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Cannes competition title follows a donkey’s life through multiple owners.

U.S. DIST:  Janus Films/Sideshow

PORTUGAL

Alma Viva

Director: Cristèle Alves Meira

LOGLINE: Cannes Critics’ Week entry about a little girl who is haunted by the spirit of her recently deceased grandmother, who was considered a witch.

INTL. SALES: Kinology

ROMANIA

Immaculate

Directors: Monica Stan and George Chiper

LOGLINE: While her perceived innocence protects a drug addict from the men in rehab, Daria discovers that it comes at a price.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR:  MUBI

SENEGAL

Xalé

Director: Moussa Sene Absa

LOGLINE: The arranged marriage of their aunt results in bad consequences for twins and their family.

INTL. SALES: Sudu Connexion

SERBIA

Darkling

Director: Dušan Milić

LOGLINE: A thriller about the life of a Serb family outside Kosovo.

INTL. SALES: Wide Management

SINGAPORE

Ajoomma

Director: He Shuming

LOGLINE: Widowed housewife follows her passion for Korean soap operas with a visit to Seoul.

INTL. SALES: Rediance

SLOVAKIA

Victim

Director: Michal Blasko

LOGLINE: Teenage gymnast’s lies about how he got injured starts a chain of events that spirals
out of control in this Venice Horizons entry.

INTL. SALES: Pluto Sales

SLOVENIA

Orchestra

Director: Matevž Luzar

LOGLINE: B&W film about a brass band touring Austria on a bus.

PRODCO: Gustav Film

SOUTH KOREA

Decision to Leave

Director: Park Chan-wook

LOGLINE: Detective investigating a death meets the widow of the deceased.

INTL. SALES: MUBI

SWITZERLAND

A Piece of the Sky

Director: Michael Koch

LOGLINE: Berlin competition player centering on a couple’s travails when mental illness takes over the man.

INTL. SALES: New Europe Film Sales

SWEDEN

Boy From Heaven

Director: Tariq Saleh

LOGLINE: Country boy manages to get into a prestigious Islamic school where he becomes embroiled in its politics.

INTL. SALES: Memento Intl.

Alcarras Spanish Cinema

SPAIN

Alcarràs

Director: Carla Simón

LOGLINE: When the owner of a peach orchard dies, his heir wants to sell off the land on which the Solé family has been growing fruit for generations.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR:  MUBI

TAIWAN

Goddamned Asura

Director: Lou Yi-An 

LOGLINE: Deadly night-market shooting is viewed from different characters’ viewpoints, along with varying outcomes; based on real events.

INTL. SALES: Hope Marketing Entertainment

TANZANIA

Tug of War

Director: Amil Shivji 

LOGLINE: Adaptation of Adam Shafi’s novel about an Indian-Zanzibari girl fleeing an arranged marriage, set against the background of Zanzibar’s fight for independence.

PRODCO: Big World Cinema

THAILAND

One for the Road

Director: Nattawut Poonpiriya

LOGLINE: Dying bartender goes on a road trip with his friend to seek forgiveness from those he had wronged in this Sundance World Dramatic selection.

PRODCO: Jetone Films, Houseton

TUNISIA

Under the Fig Tree

Director: Erige Sehiri

LOGLINE: Cannes Directors’ Fortnight player chronicles a day in the life of women who harvest figs.

INTL. SALES: Luxbox

TURKEY

Kerr

Director: Tayfun Pirselimoğlu

LOGLINE: A son who goes to a village for his father’s funeral is trapped there after witnessing a murder; the helmer adapted his own novel. 

INTL. SALES: Gataki Films

UGANDA

Tembele

Director: Morris Mugisha 

LOGLINE: Garbage man in Kampala grieves the death of his infant son in this inaugural entry from Uganda.

PRODCO: Moideas

UKRAINE

Klondike

Director: Maryna Er Gorbach

LOGLINE: Family living in Donetsk on the Ukraine-Russia border faces upheaval when flight MH17 crashes near them.

INTL. SALES: ArtHood Entertainment

UNITED KINGDOM

Winners

Director: Hassan Nazer

LOGLINE: When 9-year-old Yahya and his friend find an Oscar statutette in a poor Iranian village, Yahya’s boss helps them search for the origial owners.

PRODCO: Edge City Films

URUGUAY

The Employer and the Employee

Director: Manolo Nieto

LOGLINE: Relations between two young men at the same workplace are strained by an accident.

INTL. SALES: Latido Films

VENEZUELA

The Box

Director: Lorenzo Vigas

LOGLINE: Mystery revolves around fathers, sons and surrogates in Venice competition entry.

INTL. SALES: The Match Factory

VIETNAM

578: Shot of the Madman

Director: Luong Đình Dũng

LOGLINE: Father hunts for his kidnapped daughter and the underground forces that have taken her.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Letterboxd

