Oscar International Feature Film Race: Complete List of Submissions

The deadline to submit films in the international feature Oscar category was Oct. 3, but the Academy has not yet announced the full list of accepted titles, so it is a provisional report. AMPAS will release a shortlist of 15 movies on Dec. 21 and the nominations will be announced Jan. 24. The Oscar ceremony will take place March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
ALBANIA
A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On
Director: Gentian Koçi
LOGLINE: Deaf-mute twins in Tirana discover they have a genetical disease that will take away their sight slowly. They have a decision to make.
INTERNATIONAL SALES: M-Appeal
ALGERIA
Our Brothers
Director. Rachid Bouchareb
LOGLINE: Mixing documentary and fiction, pic explores police violence and the deaths of student Malik Oussekine and bar patron Abdel Benyahia.
INTL. SALES: Wild Bunch
ARGENTINA
Director: Santiago Mitre
LOGLINE: Lawyers battle Argentina’s military junta in the 1980s.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Amazon Prime Video
ARMENIA
Aurora’s Sunrise
Director: Inna Sahakyan
LOGLINE: Based on Aurora Madriganian’s bestselling autobiography, the animated film details her escape from genocide as a teen and rise to stardom.
INTL. SALES: Bars Media
AUSTRIA
Director: Maria Kruetzer
LOGLINE: Fictional story on a year in the life of Austria’s Empress Elisabeth.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: IFC Films
BANGLADESH
Director: Mejbaur Rahman Sumon
LOGLINE: When fisherman catch a beautiful woman in their net, mistrust and murder follow.
INTL. SALES: MUBI
BELGIUM
Director: Lukas Dhont
LOGLINE: Cannes grand prix winner about two teenage friends whose bond is suddenly shattered.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: A24
BOLIVIA
Director: Alejandro Loayza Grisi
LOGLINE: An unusually harsh drought causes a dilemma for longtime couple Virginio and Sisa: Do they continue as they were or resist?
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Kino Lorber
BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA
Director: Aida Begić
LOGLINE: Meri returns home after her marriage falls apart but things are not going well, so she auditions for a film role.
INTL. SALES: Film House, Sarajevo
BRAZIL
Director: Gabriel Martins
LOGLINE: Members of a working-class family pursue dreams of escaping the lives laid out for them by society.
INTL. SALES: Magnolia Pictures
BULGARIA
In the Heart of the Machine
Director: Martin Makariev
LOGLINE: Prisoners doing forced labor in a steel plant find their lives changed one day.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Amazon Prime Video
CAMBODIA
Director: Davy Chou
LOGLINE: Twenty-five-year-old woman adopted by a French couple seeks out her birth parents during a trip to South Korea.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Sony Classic Pictures
CAMEROON
The Planter’s Plantation
Director: Dingha Young Eystein
LOGLINE:A young girl fights to preserve her father’s legacy on a West African plantation in the 1960s.
PRODCO: Extrafix, BGC Melody Story, Inn Amore Pictures
CANADA
Eternal Spring
Director: Jason Loftus
LOGLINE: Animated documentary on Falun Gong’s takeover of a Chinese state broadcaster.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Lofty Sky Pictures
CHILE
Blanquita
Director: Fernando Guzzoni
LOGLINE: Venice player based on the real-life “Spiniak Case” revolving around businessmen trafficking in foster-care children
INTL. SALES: New Europe Sales
COLOMBIA
The Kings of the World
Director: Laura Mora Ortega
LOGLINE: San Sebastian competition pic on street kids from Medillin who leave the city to live on
and one of them inherited from his grandmother.
INTL. SALES: Film Factory
COSTA RICA
Domingo and the Mist
Director: Ariel Escalante
LOGLINE: Cannes’ Un Certain Regard entry centers on a Costa Rican man who fights attempts to destroy his home for a highway.
INTL. SALES: Films Boutique
CROATIA
Director: Juraj Lerotić
LOGLINE: Locarno and Sarajevo fest winner is an autobiographical story about one brother trying help the other in the wake of his suicide attempt.
INTL. SALES: Pipser
CZECHIA
Director: Petr Václav
LOGLINE: San Sebastian competition player is about conductor Josef Mysliveček, nicknamed the Bohemian, who was a mentor
of Mozart’s.
INTL. SALES: Loco Films
DENMARK
Director: Ali Abbasi
LOGLINE: Zar Amir Ebrahimi won the actress prize at Cannes for this story of a journo who investigates a serial killer in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad.
INTL. SALES: Utopia
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
Bantu Mama
Director: Ivan Herrera
LOGLINE: An Afro-European woman is sheltered by three kids in dangerous area of Santo Domingo.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Array Releasing
ECUADOR
Lo Invisible
Director: Javier Andrade
LOGLINE: 2021 Toronto entry about a woman who is expected to keep her postpartum depression invisible and descends into madness.
INTL. SALES: Trópico Cine
ESTONIA
Kalev
Director: Ove Musting
LOGLINE: Celebrated Estonian basketball team Kalev must decide whether to participate in championship games in 1990 when the Soviet Union is on the brink of collapse.
INTL. SALES: Film New Europe
FINLAND
Girl Picture
Director: Alli Haapasalo
LOGLINE: Portrait of Gen Y trio growing up in Helsinki, which unspooled in TIFF digital screenings.
INTL. SALES: Nordisk Film
FRANCE
Director: Alice Diop
LOGLINE: Venice prizewinner centers around a real-life infanticide court case in which the mother, a doctoral student, claims sorcery as the culprit.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Neon/Super
GEORGIA
A Long Break
Director: Davit Pirtskhalava
LOGLINE: A harmless reunion turns into a gathering about holding a former bully to task. Unspooled at TIFF.
INTL. SALES: Syndicado
GERMANY
All Quiet on the Western Front
Director: Edward Berger
LOGLINE: Teen soldier faces the terrifying facts of trench warfare during World War I; based on Erich Maria Remarque’s novel.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Netflix
GREECE
Magnetic Fields
Director: Yorgis Gousi
LOGLINE: Comic-book arts Gousi’s debut feature, which premiered at Thessaloniki last year, centers around two strangers who meet on a Greek island.
INTL. SALES: Heretic
GUATEMALA
The Silence of the Mole
Director: Anäis Taracena
LOGLINE: In the 1970s, journalist Elías Barahona infiltrated the repressive government; doc traces the effects of this mole in cracking Guatemala’s hidden history.
PRODCO: Asombro Producciones
HONG KONG
Where the Wind Blows
Director: Philip Yung
LOGLINE: Crime thriller centering around corrupt Hong Kong cops.
INTL. SALES: Mei Ah Entertainment
HUNGARY
Blockade
Director: Ádám Tősé
LOGLINE: Set in the 1990 taxi blockade of Budapest, film shows the struggle for democracy as high gas prices consume the country.
INTL. SALES: Intercom
ICELAND
Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
LOGLINE: Berlin Panorama player is a coming-of-age tale of boys who feel left out.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Altered Innocence
INDIA
Last Film Show
Director: Pan Nalin
LOGLINE: Nine-year-old Samay discovers the magic of movies and pursues 35mm film.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: The Samuel Goldwyn Co.
INDONESIA
Ngeri Ngeri Sedap
Director: Bene Dionysius
LOGLINE: Batak tribe parents pretend to fight so that their children will come home.
INTL. SALES: Netflix
IRAN
World War III
Director: Houman Seyyedi
LOGLINE: Venice Horizons player centers around a day laborer who gets the chance of a lifetime when he’s cast in a movie.
INTL. SALES: Iranian Independents
IRAQ
Director: Shawkat Amin Korki
LOGLINE: Older sister helps the younger one cheat so she can pass a university exam in order to better her life.
INTL. SALES: ArtHood Entertainment
IRELAND
Director: Colm Bairéad
LOGLINE: Berlin Generation Kplus winner centers around a neglected girl sent to relatives for the summer.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Neon/Super
ISRAEL
Director: Orit Fouks Rotem
LOGLINE: Doc follows a group that rescues Yazidi girls kidnapped by the terrorist Islamic State group.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Paramount+
ITALY
Director: Mario Martone
LOGLINE: Based on a 2016 novel by Ermanno Rea about childhood friends who are separated when one leaves for Egypt while the other rises to become a Mafia boss.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Breaking Glass Pictures
JAPAN
Director: Chie Hayakawa
LOGLINE: Cannes-bowing social drama is set in the future in which the government offers incentives to senior citizens who euthanize themselves.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: KimStim
JORDAN
Farha
Director: Darin J. Sallam
LOGLINE: 2021 TIFF player centers around a 14-year-old girl who watches the violence in her Palestinian village from her kitchen.
INTL. SALES: Picture Tree Intl.
KAZAKHSTAN
Life
Director: Emir Baigazin
LOGLINE: A company that digitizes memories loses data; pic unspooled in TIFF.
PRODCO: Emir Baigazin Production
KENYA
Terastorm
Director: Andrew Kaggia
LOGLINE: Animated pic on African superheroes who unite to fight an ancient wizard who threatens the world with a powerful artifact.
INTL. SALES: Africana Digital
KOSOVO
Looking for Venera
Director: Norika Sefa
LOGLINE: Teen who lives in the village with three generations of her family has no privacy and longs for some freedom. Film won the IFFR special jury award.
PRODCO: Circle Production
KYRGYZSTAN
Home for Sale
Director: Taalaibek Kulmendeev
LOGLINE: World premiering at Busan fest, pic centers around a couple being harassed by loan sharks.
PRODCO: Kyrgyzfilm
LATVIA
Director: Viesturs Kairiss
LOGLINE: As Latvia tries to free itself from a collapsing Soviet Union, one student first joins the Russian military then films the battling sides. Pic unspooled at Tribeca.
INTL. SALES: The Yellow Affair
LEBANON
Director: Joana Hadjithomas
LOGLINE: Montreal teen finds her mother’s mementos from her youth in war-torn Lebanon.
INTL. SALES: Playtime
LITHUANIA
Pilgrims
Director: Laurynas Bareiša
LOGLINE: This Venice player centers on an odd couple trying to find out what happened to their loved ones in a traumatic past.
INTL. SALES: Reason8 Films
LUXEMBOURG
Icare
Director: Carlo Vogele
LOGLINE: Animated story about young Icarus who tries to rescue his imprisoned friend.
PRODCO: Iris Productions
MALTA
Carmen
Director: Valerie Buhagiar
LOGLINE: When her priestly brother dies, a 50-year-old woman is finally free of having to care for him.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Good Deed Entertainment
MEXICO
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu
LOGLINE: Existential comedy follows a journalist who goes home to receive a prestigious award. The filmmaker cut 22 minutes after the Venice premiere.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Netflix
MOLDOVA
Carbon
Director: Ion Borș
LOGLINE: San Sebastian fest winner sees two enlistees who stumble on a carbonized body and try to identify and bury the remains.
INTL. SALES: Film Freeway
MONTENEGRO
The Elegy of Laurel
Director: Dusan Kasalica
LOGLINE: World-premiering at the Sarajevo fest, this is the story of a professor in marital crisis who escapes to the wilderness where he falls for a girl who was once a snake.
PRODCO: Meander Film
MOROCCO
Director: Maryam Touzani
LOGLINE: A wife watches her husband, a closeted tailor, fall for his handsome apprentice.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Strand Releasing
NEPAL
Butterfly on a Windowpane
Director: Sujit Bidari
LOGLINE: Busan entry about a brother who doesn’t want his sister to give up her dreams.
PRODCO: Icefall Productions
NETHERLANDS
Narcosis
Director: Martijn de Jong
LOGLINE: Close-knit family suffers when the patriarch fails to surface from a dive.
PRODCO: Oak Motion Pictures
NEW ZEALAND
Muru
Director: Te Arepa Kah
LOGLINE: Drama about the 2007 police raids on the Ngāi Tūhoe community of Rūātoki in New Zealand.
INTL. SALES: Arclight Films Intl.
NORTH MACEDONIA
The Happiest Man in the World
Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska
LOGLINE: In the aftermath of the war in Bosnia, a soldier seeks forgiveness from his victim.
INTL. SALES: Pyramide Intl.
NORWAY
War Sailor
Director: Gunnar Vikene
LOGLINE: Alfred is in the middle of the Atlantic when World War II breaks out and neither he nor any of the other sailors have any weapons.
INTL. SALES: Beta Cinema
PAKISTAN
Director: Saim Sadiq
LOGLINE: Queer Palme winner centers on the effect in a traditional family when the youngest son joins a trans dancer.
INTL. SALES: WME
PALESTINE
Mediterranean Fever
Director: Maha Haj
LOGLINE: Middle-age neighbors in Haifa share a frenemity; screenplay winner at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.
INTL. SALES: Luxbox
PANAMA
Birthday Boy
Director: Arturo Montenegro
LOGLINE: Celebrating his 45th birthday at a beach house, Jimmy tells his friends to whoop it up because he is going to commit suicide after the party.
PRODCO: Q Films
PARAGUAY
Eami
Director: Paz Encina
LOGLINE: Tiger Award winner about an Ayoreo-Totobiegosode girl who turns into a bird and wanders in the forest after her village and all the people are destroyed.
INTL. SALES: MPM Premium
PERU
Moon Heart
Director: Aldo Salvini
LOGLINE: Poor and homeless woman is friendless until a “mechanical angel” comes to her rescue.
PRODCO: Universidad de Lima
PHILIPPINES
Director: Erik Matti
LOGLINE: Venice player is a sequel about a journolist who investigates the disappearance of his colleague.
INTL. SALES: Warner Media
POLAND
Director: Jerzy Skolimowski
LOGLINE: Inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 film “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Cannes competition title follows a donkey’s life through multiple owners.
U.S. DIST: Janus Films/Sideshow
PORTUGAL
Alma Viva
Director: Cristèle Alves Meira
LOGLINE: Cannes Critics’ Week entry about a little girl who is haunted by the spirit of her recently deceased grandmother, who was considered a witch.
INTL. SALES: Kinology
ROMANIA
Immaculate
Directors: Monica Stan and George Chiper
LOGLINE: While her perceived innocence protects a drug addict from the men in rehab, Daria discovers that it comes at a price.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: MUBI
SENEGAL
Director: Moussa Sene Absa
LOGLINE: The arranged marriage of their aunt results in bad consequences for twins and their family.
INTL. SALES: Sudu Connexion
SERBIA
Darkling
Director: Dušan Milić
LOGLINE: A thriller about the life of a Serb family outside Kosovo.
INTL. SALES: Wide Management
SINGAPORE
Director: He Shuming
LOGLINE: Widowed housewife follows her passion for Korean soap operas with a visit to Seoul.
INTL. SALES: Rediance
SLOVAKIA
Director: Michal Blasko
LOGLINE: Teenage gymnast’s lies about how he got injured starts a chain of events that spirals
out of control in this Venice Horizons entry.
INTL. SALES: Pluto Sales
SLOVENIA
Orchestra
Director: Matevž Luzar
LOGLINE: B&W film about a brass band touring Austria on a bus.
PRODCO: Gustav Film
SOUTH KOREA
Director: Park Chan-wook
LOGLINE: Detective investigating a death meets the widow of the deceased.
INTL. SALES: MUBI
SWITZERLAND
Director: Michael Koch
LOGLINE: Berlin competition player centering on a couple’s travails when mental illness takes over the man.
INTL. SALES: New Europe Film Sales
SWEDEN
Director: Tariq Saleh
LOGLINE: Country boy manages to get into a prestigious Islamic school where he becomes embroiled in its politics.
INTL. SALES: Memento Intl.
SPAIN
Director: Carla Simón
LOGLINE: When the owner of a peach orchard dies, his heir wants to sell off the land on which the Solé family has been growing fruit for generations.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: MUBI
TAIWAN
Goddamned Asura
Director: Lou Yi-An
LOGLINE: Deadly night-market shooting is viewed from different characters’ viewpoints, along with varying outcomes; based on real events.
INTL. SALES: Hope Marketing Entertainment
TANZANIA
Tug of War
Director: Amil Shivji
LOGLINE: Adaptation of Adam Shafi’s novel about an Indian-Zanzibari girl fleeing an arranged marriage, set against the background of Zanzibar’s fight for independence.
PRODCO: Big World Cinema
THAILAND
One for the Road
Director: Nattawut Poonpiriya
LOGLINE: Dying bartender goes on a road trip with his friend to seek forgiveness from those he had wronged in this Sundance World Dramatic selection.
PRODCO: Jetone Films, Houseton
TUNISIA
Under the Fig Tree
Director: Erige Sehiri
LOGLINE: Cannes Directors’ Fortnight player chronicles a day in the life of women who harvest figs.
INTL. SALES: Luxbox
TURKEY
Kerr
Director: Tayfun Pirselimoğlu
LOGLINE: A son who goes to a village for his father’s funeral is trapped there after witnessing a murder; the helmer adapted his own novel.
INTL. SALES: Gataki Films
UGANDA
Tembele
Director: Morris Mugisha
LOGLINE: Garbage man in Kampala grieves the death of his infant son in this inaugural entry from Uganda.
PRODCO: Moideas
UKRAINE
Director: Maryna Er Gorbach
LOGLINE: Family living in Donetsk on the Ukraine-Russia border faces upheaval when flight MH17 crashes near them.
INTL. SALES: ArtHood Entertainment
UNITED KINGDOM
Winners
Director: Hassan Nazer
LOGLINE: When 9-year-old Yahya and his friend find an Oscar statutette in a poor Iranian village, Yahya’s boss helps them search for the origial owners.
PRODCO: Edge City Films
URUGUAY
The Employer and the Employee
Director: Manolo Nieto
LOGLINE: Relations between two young men at the same workplace are strained by an accident.
INTL. SALES: Latido Films
VENEZUELA
The Box
Director: Lorenzo Vigas
LOGLINE: Mystery revolves around fathers, sons and surrogates in Venice competition entry.
INTL. SALES: The Match Factory
VIETNAM
578: Shot of the Madman
Director: Luong Đình Dũng
LOGLINE: Father hunts for his kidnapped daughter and the underground forces that have taken her.
U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Letterboxd