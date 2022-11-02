Oscar International Feature Film Race: Complete List of Submissions

The deadline to submit films in the international feature Oscar category was Oct. 3, but the Academy has not yet announced the full list of accepted titles, so it is a provisional report. AMPAS will release a shortlist of 15 movies on Dec. 21 and the nominations will be announced Jan. 24. The Oscar ceremony will take place March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

ALBANIA

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On

Director: Gentian Koçi

LOGLINE: Deaf-mute twins in Tirana discover they have a genetical disease that will take away their sight slowly. They have a decision to make.

INTERNATIONAL SALES: M-Appeal

ALGERIA

Our Brothers

Director. Rachid Bouchareb

LOGLINE: Mixing documentary and fiction, pic explores police violence and the deaths of student Malik Oussekine and bar patron Abdel Benyahia.

INTL. SALES: Wild Bunch

ARGENTINA

Argentina , 1985

Director: Santiago Mitre

LOGLINE: Lawyers battle Argentina’s military junta in the 1980s.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Amazon Prime Video

ARMENIA

Aurora’s Sunrise

Director: Inna Sahakyan

LOGLINE: Based on Aurora Madriganian’s bestselling autobiography, the animated film details her escape from genocide as a teen and rise to stardom.

INTL. SALES: Bars Media

AUSTRIA

Corsage

Director: Maria Kruetzer

LOGLINE: Fictional story on a year in the life of Austria’s Empress Elisabeth.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: IFC Films

BANGLADESH

Hawa

Director: Mejbaur Rahman Sumon

LOGLINE: When fisherman catch a beautiful woman in their net, mistrust and murder follow.

INTL. SALES: MUBI

BELGIUM

Close

Director: Lukas Dhont

LOGLINE: Cannes grand prix winner about two teenage friends whose bond is suddenly shattered.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: A24

BOLIVIA

Utama

Director: Alejandro Loayza Grisi

LOGLINE: An unusually harsh drought causes a dilemma for longtime couple Virginio and Sisa: Do they continue as they were or resist?

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Kino Lorber

BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA

A Ballad

Director: Aida Begić

LOGLINE: Meri returns home after her marriage falls apart but things are not going well, so she auditions for a film role.

INTL. SALES: Film House, Sarajevo

BRAZIL

Mars One

Director: Gabriel Martins

LOGLINE: Members of a working-class family pursue dreams of escaping the lives laid out for them by society.

INTL. SALES: Magnolia Pictures

BULGARIA

In the Heart of the Machine

Director: Martin Makariev

LOGLINE: Prisoners doing forced labor in a steel plant find their lives changed one day.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Amazon Prime Video

CAMBODIA

Return to Seoul

Director: Davy Chou

LOGLINE: Twenty-five-year-old woman adopted by a French couple seeks out her birth parents during a trip to South Korea.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Sony Classic Pictures

CAMEROON

The Planter’s Plantation

Director: Dingha Young Eystein

LOGLINE:A young girl fights to preserve her father’s legacy on a West African plantation in the 1960s.

PRODCO: Extrafix, BGC Melody Story, Inn Amore Pictures

CANADA

Eternal Spring

Director: Jason Loftus

LOGLINE: Animated documentary on Falun Gong’s takeover of a Chinese state broadcaster.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Lofty Sky Pictures

CHILE

Blanquita

Director: Fernando Guzzoni

LOGLINE: Venice player based on the real-life “Spiniak Case” revolving around businessmen trafficking in foster-care children

INTL. SALES: New Europe Sales

COLOMBIA

The Kings of the World

Director: Laura Mora Ortega

LOGLINE: San Sebastian competition pic on street kids from Medillin who leave the city to live on

and one of them inherited from his grandmother.

INTL. SALES: Film Factory

COSTA RICA

Domingo and the Mist

Director: Ariel Escalante

LOGLINE: Cannes’ Un Certain Regard entry centers on a Costa Rican man who fights attempts to destroy his home for a highway.

INTL. SALES: Films Boutique

CROATIA

Safe Place

Director: Juraj Lerotić

LOGLINE: Locarno and Sarajevo fest winner is an autobiographical story about one brother trying help the other in the wake of his suicide attempt.

INTL. SALES: Pipser

CZECHIA

Il Boema

Director: Petr Václav

LOGLINE: San Sebastian competition player is about conductor Josef Mysliveček, nicknamed the Bohemian, who was a mentor

of Mozart’s.

INTL. SALES: Loco Films

DENMARK

Holy Spider

Director: Ali Abbasi

LOGLINE: Zar Amir Ebrahimi won the actress prize at Cannes for this story of a journo who investigates a serial killer in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad.

INTL. SALES: Utopia

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Bantu Mama

Director: Ivan Herrera

LOGLINE: An Afro-European woman is sheltered by three kids in dangerous area of Santo Domingo.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Array Releasing

ECUADOR

Lo Invisible

Director: Javier Andrade

LOGLINE: 2021 Toronto entry about a woman who is expected to keep her postpartum depression invisible and descends into madness.

INTL. SALES: Trópico Cine

ESTONIA

Kalev

Director: Ove Musting

LOGLINE: Celebrated Estonian basketball team Kalev must decide whether to participate in championship games in 1990 when the Soviet Union is on the brink of collapse.

INTL. SALES: Film New Europe

FINLAND

Girl Picture

Director: Alli Haapasalo

LOGLINE: Portrait of Gen Y trio growing up in Helsinki, which unspooled in TIFF digital screenings.

INTL. SALES: Nordisk Film

FRANCE

Saint Omer

Director: Alice Diop

LOGLINE: Venice prizewinner centers around a real-life infanticide court case in which the mother, a doctoral student, claims sorcery as the culprit.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Neon/Super

GEORGIA

A Long Break

Director: Davit Pirtskhalava

LOGLINE: A harmless reunion turns into a gathering about holding a former bully to task. Unspooled at TIFF.

INTL. SALES: Syndicado

GERMANY

All Quiet on the Western Front

Director: Edward Berger

LOGLINE: Teen soldier faces the terrifying facts of trench warfare during World War I; based on Erich Maria Remarque’s novel.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Netflix

GREECE

Magnetic Fields

Director: Yorgis Gousi

LOGLINE: Comic-book arts Gousi’s debut feature, which premiered at Thessaloniki last year, centers around two strangers who meet on a Greek island.

INTL. SALES: Heretic

GUATEMALA

The Silence of the Mole

Director: Anäis Taracena

LOGLINE: In the 1970s, journalist Elías Barahona infiltrated the repressive government; doc traces the effects of this mole in cracking Guatemala’s hidden history.

PRODCO: Asombro Producciones

HONG KONG

Where the Wind Blows

Director: Philip Yung

LOGLINE: Crime thriller centering around corrupt Hong Kong cops.

INTL. SALES: Mei Ah Entertainment

HUNGARY

Blockade

Director: Ádám Tősé

LOGLINE: Set in the 1990 taxi blockade of Budapest, film shows the struggle for democracy as high gas prices consume the country.

INTL. SALES: Intercom

ICELAND

Beautiful Beings

Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

LOGLINE: Berlin Panorama player is a coming-of-age tale of boys who feel left out.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Altered Innocence

INDIA

Last Film Show

Director: Pan Nalin

LOGLINE: Nine-year-old Samay discovers the magic of movies and pursues 35mm film.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: The Samuel Goldwyn Co.

INDONESIA

Ngeri Ngeri Sedap

Director: Bene Dionysius

LOGLINE: Batak tribe parents pretend to fight so that their children will come home.

INTL. SALES: Netflix

IRAN

World War III

Director: Houman Seyyedi

LOGLINE: Venice Horizons player centers around a day laborer who gets the chance of a lifetime when he’s cast in a movie.

INTL. SALES: Iranian Independents

IRAQ

The Exam

Director: Shawkat Amin Korki

LOGLINE: Older sister helps the younger one cheat so she can pass a university exam in order to better her life.

INTL. SALES: ArtHood Entertainment

IRELAND

The Quiet Girl

Director: Colm Bairéad

LOGLINE: Berlin Generation Kplus winner centers around a neglected girl sent to relatives for the summer.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Neon/Super

ISRAEL

Cinema Sabaya

Director: Orit Fouks Rotem

LOGLINE: Doc follows a group that rescues Yazidi girls kidnapped by the terrorist Islamic State group.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Paramount+

ITALY

Nostalgia

Director: Mario Martone

LOGLINE: Based on a 2016 novel by Ermanno Rea about childhood friends who are separated when one leaves for Egypt while the other rises to become a Mafia boss.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Breaking Glass Pictures

JAPAN

Plan 75

Director: Chie Hayakawa

LOGLINE: Cannes-bowing social drama is set in the future in which the government offers incentives to senior citizens who euthanize themselves.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: KimStim

JORDAN

Farha

Director: Darin J. Sallam

LOGLINE: 2021 TIFF player centers around a 14-year-old girl who watches the violence in her Palestinian village from her kitchen.

INTL. SALES: Picture Tree Intl.

KAZAKHSTAN

Life

Director: Emir Baigazin

LOGLINE: A company that digitizes memories loses data; pic unspooled in TIFF.

PRODCO: Emir Baigazin Production

KENYA

Terastorm

Director: Andrew Kaggia

LOGLINE: Animated pic on African superheroes who unite to fight an ancient wizard who threatens the world with a powerful artifact.

INTL. SALES: Africana Digital

KOSOVO

Looking for Venera

Director: Norika Sefa

LOGLINE: Teen who lives in the village with three generations of her family has no privacy and longs for some freedom. Film won the IFFR special jury award.

PRODCO: Circle Production

KYRGYZSTAN

Home for Sale

Director: Taalaibek Kulmendeev

LOGLINE: World premiering at Busan fest, pic centers around a couple being harassed by loan sharks.

PRODCO: Kyrgyzfilm

LATVIA

January

Director: Viesturs Kairiss

LOGLINE: As Latvia tries to free itself from a collapsing Soviet Union, one student first joins the Russian military then films the battling sides. Pic unspooled at Tribeca.

INTL. SALES: The Yellow Affair

LEBANON

Memory Box

Director: Joana Hadjithomas

LOGLINE: Montreal teen finds her mother’s mementos from her youth in war-torn Lebanon.

INTL. SALES: Playtime

LITHUANIA

Pilgrims

Director: Laurynas Bareiša

LOGLINE: This Venice player centers on an odd couple trying to find out what happened to their loved ones in a traumatic past.

INTL. SALES: Reason8 Films

LUXEMBOURG

Icare

Director: Carlo Vogele

LOGLINE: Animated story about young Icarus who tries to rescue his imprisoned friend.

PRODCO: Iris Productions

MALTA

Carmen

Director: Valerie Buhagiar

LOGLINE: When her priestly brother dies, a 50-year-old woman is finally free of having to care for him.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Good Deed Entertainment

MEXICO

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Director: Alejandro G. Iñárritu

LOGLINE: Existential comedy follows a journalist who goes home to receive a prestigious award. The filmmaker cut 22 minutes after the Venice premiere.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Netflix

MOLDOVA

Carbon

Director: Ion Borș

LOGLINE: San Sebastian fest winner sees two enlistees who stumble on a carbonized body and try to identify and bury the remains.

INTL. SALES: Film Freeway

MONTENEGRO

The Elegy of Laurel

Director: Dusan Kasalica

LOGLINE: World-premiering at the Sarajevo fest, this is the story of a professor in marital crisis who escapes to the wilderness where he falls for a girl who was once a snake.

PRODCO: Meander Film

MOROCCO

The Blue Caftan

Director: Maryam Touzani

LOGLINE: A wife watches her husband, a closeted tailor, fall for his handsome apprentice.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Strand Releasing

NEPAL

Butterfly on a Windowpane

Director: Sujit Bidari

LOGLINE: Busan entry about a brother who doesn’t want his sister to give up her dreams.

PRODCO: Icefall Productions

NETHERLANDS

Narcosis

Director: Martijn de Jong

LOGLINE: Close-knit family suffers when the patriarch fails to surface from a dive.

PRODCO: Oak Motion Pictures

NEW ZEALAND

Muru

Director: Te Arepa Kah

LOGLINE: Drama about the 2007 police raids on the Ngāi Tūhoe community of Rūātoki in New Zealand.

INTL. SALES: Arclight Films Intl.

NORTH MACEDONIA

The Happiest Man in the World

Director: Teona Strugar Mitevska

LOGLINE: In the aftermath of the war in Bosnia, a soldier seeks forgiveness from his victim.

INTL. SALES: Pyramide Intl.

NORWAY

War Sailor

Director: Gunnar Vikene

LOGLINE: Alfred is in the middle of the Atlantic when World War II breaks out and neither he nor any of the other sailors have any weapons.

INTL. SALES: Beta Cinema

PAKISTAN

Joyland

Director: Saim Sadiq

LOGLINE: Queer Palme winner centers on the effect in a traditional family when the youngest son joins a trans dancer.

INTL. SALES: WME

PALESTINE

Mediterranean Fever

Director: Maha Haj

LOGLINE: Middle-age neighbors in Haifa share a frenemity; screenplay winner at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

INTL. SALES: Luxbox

PANAMA

Birthday Boy

Director: Arturo Montenegro

LOGLINE: Celebrating his 45th birthday at a beach house, Jimmy tells his friends to whoop it up because he is going to commit suicide after the party.

PRODCO: Q Films

PARAGUAY

Eami

Director: Paz Encina

LOGLINE: Tiger Award winner about an Ayoreo-Totobiegosode girl who turns into a bird and wanders in the forest after her village and all the people are destroyed.

INTL. SALES: MPM Premium

PERU

Moon Heart

Director: Aldo Salvini

LOGLINE: Poor and homeless woman is friendless until a “mechanical angel” comes to her rescue.

PRODCO: Universidad de Lima

PHILIPPINES

On the Job 2: The Missing 8

Director: Erik Matti

LOGLINE: Venice player is a sequel about a journolist who investigates the disappearance of his colleague.

INTL. SALES: Warner Media

POLAND

EO

Director: Jerzy Skolimowski

LOGLINE: Inspired by Robert Bresson’s 1966 film “Au Hasard Balthazar,” Cannes competition title follows a donkey’s life through multiple owners.

U.S. DIST: Janus Films/Sideshow

PORTUGAL

Alma Viva

Director: Cristèle Alves Meira

LOGLINE: Cannes Critics’ Week entry about a little girl who is haunted by the spirit of her recently deceased grandmother, who was considered a witch.

INTL. SALES: Kinology

ROMANIA

Immaculate

Directors: Monica Stan and George Chiper

LOGLINE: While her perceived innocence protects a drug addict from the men in rehab, Daria discovers that it comes at a price.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: MUBI

SENEGAL

Xalé

Director: Moussa Sene Absa

LOGLINE: The arranged marriage of their aunt results in bad consequences for twins and their family.

INTL. SALES: Sudu Connexion

SERBIA

Darkling

Director: Dušan Milić

LOGLINE: A thriller about the life of a Serb family outside Kosovo.

INTL. SALES: Wide Management

SINGAPORE

Ajoomma

Director: He Shuming

LOGLINE: Widowed housewife follows her passion for Korean soap operas with a visit to Seoul.

INTL. SALES: Rediance

SLOVAKIA

Victim

Director: Michal Blasko

LOGLINE: Teenage gymnast’s lies about how he got injured starts a chain of events that spirals

out of control in this Venice Horizons entry.

INTL. SALES: Pluto Sales

SLOVENIA

Orchestra

Director: Matevž Luzar

LOGLINE: B&W film about a brass band touring Austria on a bus.

PRODCO: Gustav Film

SOUTH KOREA

Decision to Leave

Director: Park Chan-wook

LOGLINE: Detective investigating a death meets the widow of the deceased.

INTL. SALES: MUBI

SWITZERLAND

A Piece of the Sky

Director: Michael Koch

LOGLINE: Berlin competition player centering on a couple’s travails when mental illness takes over the man.

INTL. SALES: New Europe Film Sales

SWEDEN

Boy From Heaven

Director: Tariq Saleh

LOGLINE: Country boy manages to get into a prestigious Islamic school where he becomes embroiled in its politics.

INTL. SALES: Memento Intl.

SPAIN

Alcarràs

Director: Carla Simón

LOGLINE: When the owner of a peach orchard dies, his heir wants to sell off the land on which the Solé family has been growing fruit for generations.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: MUBI

TAIWAN

Goddamned Asura

Director: Lou Yi-An

LOGLINE: Deadly night-market shooting is viewed from different characters’ viewpoints, along with varying outcomes; based on real events.

INTL. SALES: Hope Marketing Entertainment

TANZANIA

Tug of War

Director: Amil Shivji

LOGLINE: Adaptation of Adam Shafi’s novel about an Indian-Zanzibari girl fleeing an arranged marriage, set against the background of Zanzibar’s fight for independence.

PRODCO: Big World Cinema

THAILAND

One for the Road

Director: Nattawut Poonpiriya

LOGLINE: Dying bartender goes on a road trip with his friend to seek forgiveness from those he had wronged in this Sundance World Dramatic selection.

PRODCO: Jetone Films, Houseton

TUNISIA

Under the Fig Tree

Director: Erige Sehiri

LOGLINE: Cannes Directors’ Fortnight player chronicles a day in the life of women who harvest figs.

INTL. SALES: Luxbox

TURKEY

Kerr

Director: Tayfun Pirselimoğlu

LOGLINE: A son who goes to a village for his father’s funeral is trapped there after witnessing a murder; the helmer adapted his own novel.

INTL. SALES: Gataki Films

UGANDA

Tembele

Director: Morris Mugisha

LOGLINE: Garbage man in Kampala grieves the death of his infant son in this inaugural entry from Uganda.

PRODCO: Moideas

UKRAINE

Klondike

Director: Maryna Er Gorbach

LOGLINE: Family living in Donetsk on the Ukraine-Russia border faces upheaval when flight MH17 crashes near them.

INTL. SALES: ArtHood Entertainment

UNITED KINGDOM

Winners

Director: Hassan Nazer

LOGLINE: When 9-year-old Yahya and his friend find an Oscar statutette in a poor Iranian village, Yahya’s boss helps them search for the origial owners.

PRODCO: Edge City Films

URUGUAY

The Employer and the Employee

Director: Manolo Nieto

LOGLINE: Relations between two young men at the same workplace are strained by an accident.

INTL. SALES: Latido Films

VENEZUELA

The Box

Director: Lorenzo Vigas

LOGLINE: Mystery revolves around fathers, sons and surrogates in Venice competition entry.

INTL. SALES: The Match Factory

VIETNAM

578: Shot of the Madman

Director: Luong Đình Dũng

LOGLINE: Father hunts for his kidnapped daughter and the underground forces that have taken her.

U.S. DISTRIBUTOR: Letterboxd