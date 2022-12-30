Colman and Raul Domingo Could Make Oscar History as First Married LGBTQ Couple Nominated for ‘New Moon’

Over a dozen married couples have been nominated for Academy Awards in the same year. The list begins with Lynn Fontanne and Alfred Lunt, who were both nominated in best actor and actress in 1932 for “The Guardsman.” Most recently, that roster includes Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, nominated for “Being the Ricardos” and “Parallel Mothers” in 2021. This year, if the animated short film “New Moon” is among the five films given a nod on Jan. 24, co-writers and producers Colman Domingo and Raul Domingo will become the first same-sex married couple ever nominated in any category.

On this episode of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, we talk to both Colman and Raul Domingo about collaborating on their new short film, which was announced as one of the 15 shortlisted by the Academy Awards. The duo discusses working together and bringing this personal story to the screen. In addition, Colman Domingo teases his upcoming roles as “Mister” in the musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” and Bayard Rustin in the George C. Wolfe drama “Rustin.” More importantly, he confirms exclusively to Variety that he will begin making his feature directorial debut in 2023. Listen below:

An imaginative journey, “New Moon” tells the story of young Jay Jay and his mother Edie, as their inner-city dreams are illuminated by the new moon in their backyard of West Philadelphia.

Also on this episode, we sit down with “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star Janelle Monáe to discuss her multi-faceted role in Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel. The star also teases when we could expect new music, and her journey into the acting space that began with the Oscar-winning “Moonlight” and Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” (2016).

Finally, the Awards Circuit Roundtable discusses the box office performance of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon,” the dropping of “Glass Onion” on Netflix and how our holidays went.

Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast, produced by Michael Schneider, who also co-hosts with Clayton Davis, is your one-stop listen for lively conversations about the best in film and television. Each week “Awards Circuit” features interviews with top film and TV talent and creatives; discussions and debates about awards races, industry headlines, and much more. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or anywhere you download podcasts. New episodes post weekly.