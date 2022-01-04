Golden Globes Reveals 2022 Event Plans: Focus on Philanthropy as No Audience or Media Are Invited

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has revealed its plans for how the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Sunday. The very stripped-down version event will still take place January 9, 2022, from the Beverly Hilton, but without the usual pomp and circumstance.

Instead, the event, which will take place at 6 p.m. PT without food or drink, will center on announcing this year’s winners while also focusing on the HFPA’s philanthropy work. There will not be an audience, only select HFPA members and philanthropy grantees will be in the room. There will be no red carpet and media credential requests for the event will not be accepted, the org said.

The HFPA is still in the process of determining whether there will be a livestream or how winners will be announced on social media.

As Variety reported earlier today, the Globes talent booker that was sent to several publicity agencies inquiring about their clients participating in the show. However, sources told Variety that no celebs have agreed to take part — and indeed it now appears that the show will move forward sans celebrity, with grant honorees instead helping announce this year’s Globes winners.

“Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts; incredibly impactful organizations, many of whom were hit hard over the last two years as a result of the pandemic,” the org said.

Also during the program, Kyle Bowser, senior VP of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will further discuss the “Reimagine Coalition,” a joint five-year initiative announced in 2021 to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry. Per the HFPA, each year the org and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau plans to fund and support a series of initiatives with the overall goal of visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as increasing diverse representation in the industry and inclusion for young artists and journalists of color.

Because of the current pandemic surge, proof of vaccination and booster shot, along with a negative PCR test within 48 hours, is required for entry for the few attendees who will be in the Beverly Hilton ballroom. All guests will be masked and socially distanced at all times while inside the ballroom.

NBC canceled the annual telecast this year after the HFPA came under fire for lack of diversity among its membership and unethical business practices. The organization’s president Helen Hoehne and surprise presenter Snoop Dogg announced the nominees for this year’s awards during a livestream on the Globes’ YouTube page on Dec. 13

“Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom addressing ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more. In October, the HFPA admitted its largest and most diverse class to date with 21 new journalists, all of whom were first-time Golden Globe voters,” the org said.