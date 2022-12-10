Ruben Ostlund Wins Best Director at European Film Awards for ‘Triangle of Sadness’

The 35th European Film Awards are underway at the Harpa concert hall in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík. The awards have been voted on by the 4,400 members of the European Film Academy. (Watch the ceremony here.)

“Close,” “Holy Spider” and “Triangle of Sadness” lead the nominations tally, with four apiece, followed by “Corsage” with three.

Icelandic actor, screenwriter and politician Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir and Icelandic artist, author and stand-up comedian Hugleikur Dagsson are the masters of ceremony at the event, which is being attended by around 1,200 guests.

Presenters during the evening include Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Bulgarian actor Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Italian actor Lorenzo Zurzolo (“EO”), Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur, German actor Nina Hoss, French-Algerian actor Dali Benssalah and German actor Albrecht Schuch.

Honorees include directors Marco Bellocchio, who will receive the award for European innovative storytelling, Elia Suleiman, the European achievement in world cinema award-winner, and Margarethe von Trotta, recipient of the European lifetime achievement award.

Nominated actors at the event include Zlatko Burić (“Triangle of Sadness”), Elliott Crosset Hove (“Godland”), Eden Dambrine (“Close”), Pierfrancesco Favino (“Nostalgia”), Meltem Kaptan (“Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush”) and Léa Seydoux (“One Fine Morning”).

Nominated directors in the audience include Ali Abbasi (“Holy Spider”), Lukas Dhont (“Close”), Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”), Marie Kreutzer (“Corsage”), Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”), Carla Simón (“Alcarràs”) and Jerzy Skolimowski (“EO”).

The Icelandic Symphonic Orchestra, the music collective INNI and Icelandic electronic music band GusGus are the live musical acts of the evening.

See the full list of winners and nominees below, updating live.

35TH EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2022 NOMINEES AND WINNERS

European Film

“Alcarràs”

“Close”

“Corsage”

“Holy Spider”

“Triangle of Sadness”

European Documentary

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Girl Gang”

“Mariupolis 2”

“The Balcony Movie”

“The March on Rome”

European Director

Lukas Dhont for “Close”

Marie Kreutzer for “Corsage”

Jerzy Skolimowski for “EO”

Ali Abbasi for “Holy Spider”

Alice Diop for “Saint Omer”

Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness” – WINNER

European Actress

Vicky Krieps in “Corsage”

Zar Amir Ebrahimi in “Holy Spider”

Léa Seydoux in “One Fine Morning”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

Meltem Kaptan in “Rabiye Kurnaz Vs. George W. Bush”

European Actor

Paul Mescal in “Aftersun”

Eden Dambrine in “Close”

Elliott Crosset Hove in “Godland”

Pierfrancesco Favino in “Nostalgia”

Zlatko Burić in “Triangle of Sadness”

European Screenwriter

Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró for “Alcarràs”

Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast”

Lukas Dhont & Angelo Tijssens for “Close”

Ali Abbasi & Afshin Kamran Bahrami for “Holy Spider”

Ruben Östlund for “Triangle of Sadness”

European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI

“107 Mothers”

“Love According to Dalva”

“Other People”

“Pamfir”

“Small Body”

“Sonne”

European Animated Feature Film

“Little Nicholas – Happy as Can Be”

“My Love Affair With Marriage”

“My Neighbors’ Neighbors”

“No Dogs or Italians Allowed”

“Oink”

European Short Film

“Granny’s Sexual Life” – WINNER

“Ice Merchants”

“Love, Dad”

“Techno, Mama”

“Will My Parents Come to See Me”