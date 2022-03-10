‘Belfast’ Star Ciarán Hinds on His Oscar Nom and the Movement to Get the ‘Snyder Cut’ Made

Belfast native Ciarán Hinds finally received the recognition he’s deserved with an Oscar nomination for his role in the Focus Features picture “Belfast.” Hinds’ career has spanned over 120 films and television series, but he tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast that knew when he began to read writer and director Kenneth Branagh’s script for “Belfast” that he wanted to be a part of it.

On this episode, Hinds talks about the impressive career that has seen him share the screen with the likes of Andrew Garfield and Daniel Day-Lewis and working under the guidance of master filmmakers like Paul Thomas Anderson and Steven Spielberg, whom he reunited with at this year’s Oscar nominees luncheon.

He also discusses what it was like to work with an outstanding cast that included Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and the young Jude Hill. Finally, he discusses the movement for the release of the “Snyder Cut,” the extended version of “Justice League,” where he voiced the villain Steppenwolf.

Listen below:

“Belfast” tells the story of Buddy (Jude Hill), a young boy and his working-class family as they experience the tumultuous Irish city during the late 1960s. Hinds plays Pop, the grandfather of young Buddy, and provides life lessons and guidance on existing in a confusing world. For his efforts, Hinds received his first Oscar nomination for best supporting actor, as well as recognition from the Critics Choice and BAFTA awards, which take place this coming weekend.

Hinds has been a character actor for decades with memorable performances in films like “Munich” (2005), “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (2011) and the “Harry Potter” and “Game of Thrones” series.

