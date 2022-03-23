Apple Plans Its First Oscar Party as ‘CODA’ Surges to Possible Best Picture Win

Apple is getting ready to party on Oscar night.

As the love and stack of awards for “CODA” have grown throughout awards seasons, I hear Apple is hosting a post-Academy Awards bash at the newly renovated mid-century building at 8899 Beverly Blvd.

Not only does “CODA” have more than a strong possibility of picking up best picture but Troy Kotsur has been the long-time favorite to take home the gold for supporting actor.

The festivities kick off at 8 p.m. The invitation requests “cocktail attire.”

The Apple soiree joins several others taking place on Sunday, including the annual Governor’s Ball, the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Mercedes-Benz Viewing Party and Vanity Fair’s legendary dinner and after-party.

Talent manager Guy Oseary is hosting his late-night shindig while Oscar show opening performer and nominee Beyoncé and Jay-Z will hold court at their Gold Party, a VIP all-nighter taking place at Bar Marmont.

Most recently, “CODA” scored the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures, the top film prize at the Producers Guild Awards. The movie also won best adapted screenplay at the BAFTAs and Writers Guild of America Awards. At the SAG Awards, it was named best ensemble.

Writer and director Sian Heder told me at the Oscar nominees luncheon earlier this month said she could never have imagined the reception the film has been receiving. “I was moving fish and powdering [star] Emilia [Jones’] nose because we had this small crew and we were out at sea,” she recalled about filming in Massachusetts. “It was the gnarliest movie to make — in the best way possible… I remember after Sundance, my neighbor was like, ‘You’re going to be at the Oscars!’ And I was like, ‘You don’t know how Hollywood works.’ It’s just been amazing to take this journey.”

