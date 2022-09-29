Adam Sandler Talks ‘Hustle,’ Hosting ‘SNL’ This Season and Being Open to ‘Waterboy’ Sequel: ‘I Love Mama’

Adam Sandler received some of his strongest reviews of his career for his performance in Netflix’s “Hustle,” which dropped on the platform back in June. The actor and producer has always seemed like an easy target for critics to unload in reviews however, Sandler has never pretended to be anything more than who he is: a guy who loves movies and loves making them with his friends.

“I like working hard,” Sandler says. “I like being around my friends who work hard. We push each other. ‘Hustle’ was a brand new vibe for us.”

On the film awards season premiere of the award-winning Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Sandler sits down to discuss his performance in the Netflix sports dramedy “Hustle.” He discusses the awards buzz surrounding his role, whether or not we’ll ever get a full-length album of his music and the type of movie he’s dying to make. The answer just might surprise you.

Despite the Academy’s afflictions to comedic roles, and the unfortunate oversights of worthy Sandler turns such as “Uncut Gems” (2019) and “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002), Netflix is putting the actor and producer out in front for Oscar consideration in the best actor category.

Directed by Jeremiah Zagar, and written by Taylor Materne and Oscar-nominee Will Fetters (“A Star is Born”), “Hustle” tells the story of Stanley Sugarman (Sandler), a basketball scout who discovers a street ball player (Juancho Hernangomez) and sees the potential for him to get into the NBA.

The popularity for Adam Sandler and the dozens of movies he’s made over his career is undeniable. While visiting the offices of his film production company Happy Madison Productions in California, a tour of the space displayed posters of his most notable titles including “The Waterboy” and “Happy Gilmore.” He even had a music room, full of instruments where he often jams out with buddies.

During Variety’s conversation with Sandler, he reveals that he’s in conversations with “Saturday Night Live” creator and producer Lorne Michaels about returning to Studio 8H for another hosting stint. He was talking about doing it earlier in the season but recent hip surgery prevented him from making an appearance. He does say early 2023 could see him taking the stage for the show’s 48th season.

When asked if he foresees an end to the long-running NBC sketch comedy series, Sandler says: “It’s a pretty special place that gets cooler and cooler. I don’t see it stopping. I don’t see Lorne stopping. He doesn’t sound to me like he’s stopping when I talk to him. He’s still excited about it.”

Sandler will be seen next in “Murder Mystery 2,” “Spaceman” and “You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” for Netflix.

