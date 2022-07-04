Yoshizawa Ryo and Miyazaki Aoi Starring in Netflix Japanese Film ‘In Love and Deep Water’

Netflix will produce the new Japanese film “In Love and Deep Water,” a suspenseful romantic comedy written by acclaimed creator Sakamoto Yuji.

The story is set on a massive luxury cruise ship. While at sea, the loyal butler Suguru, and a mysterious woman named Chizuru cross paths as they try to uncover a murder-mystery that occurs on the ship. The leading roles will be played by Yoshizawa Ryo and Miyazaki Aoi.

Production is handled by Nikkatsu and Django film for Netflix. The film is directed by Taki Yusuke (TV series “The Chef Is a Detective,” “Girl Gun Lady”).

The star-studded Japanese cast also includes Yoshida Yoshida as the recently appointed captain Hatsumi, Kikuchi Rinko who plays unfaithful film producer Aina, Nagayama Kento as Shintaro, a young actor who wants to appear in a film shown at Cannes Film Festival, Izumisawa Yuki as former yakuza member Ryuki, Makita Aju as Shiori, the daughter of a yakuza boss, Hasegawa Hatsunori as Sohei, the godfather of the medical world, Yasuda Ken as his son Michihiko, and Takaoka Saki as Michihiko’s wife, Misaki.

There are to be additional appearances by young stars Yunho as Kanato, the son of the housekeeper, and Ogai Rumika who will star as the daughter of Misaki and Michihiko.

Technical credits also go to Muramatsu Takatsugu (music); Tanikawa Sohei (cinematography); Hanatani Hidefumi (production design); Rinoie Shunri (lighting); Yoshinori Makino (VFX supervision); Baby Mix (costume design); Matsuura Miho (hair and makeup design); Lee Sokoku (assistant director). Okano Makiko is executive producer for Netflix. The producers are Arishige Yoichi and Fukatsu Tomoo.

“A romantic comedy delivered on an unprecedented scale! I always wanted to make a film like that, but I never thought I would be able to. With this film, the dream I had given up on has come true. I believe viewers will be able to spend a dream-like time with lovely music, beautiful costumes, and charming people brought to life by the ultimate cast,” said Sakamoto (“Tokyo Love Story”), one of Japan’s leading screenwriters for over 30 years.

An official synopsis reads: “Suguru, a devoted butler of a luxurious cruise ship, sees his life turned upside down the day he encounters Chizuru, a woman who claims that their respective partners are on the verge of cheating. Chizuru tries to convince him that they have to stop the cruise and go back to Japan to prevent their partners from cheating when one night, the two of them, along with five other passengers, witness a dead body floating in the rooftop pool. Strangely, all but Suguru pretend they haven’t seen anything. While trying to uncover this mystery, Suguru and Chizuru are gradually drawn to each other.”