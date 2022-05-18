WellGo USA Buys Soi Cheang’s ‘Walled In’ for North American Release

Soi Cheang’s “Twilight of The Warriors: Walled In” has been licensed to WellGo USA for North American release. The deal with Hong Kong’s Media Asia marks a rare advanced-sale of a commercial Cantonese-language movie in a market that has recently been marked by uncertainty.

The action thriller is a live-action adaptation of the cult manga series “City of Darkness” that is set in the 1980s inside the almost lawless Kowloon Walled City.

With a stellar cast headlined by Louis Koo (“Election”), Sammo Hung (“Ip Man”) and Richie Jen (“Trivisa”), the film recently completed production and is now in post-production. Media Asia is now planning a release at an unspecified date in 2023.

“This is our first physical international market since the pandemic. And we are thrilled that things are getting back on track again,” said Frederick Tsui, Media Asia’s GM, head of sales and international co-productions. “The teaser promo that we’re showing in the Cannes Market has also sparked interest from many buyers, with offers already coming in from major territories including France, Germany, Japan, Korea and Singapore.”

Soi Cheang (aka Cheang Pou-soi) is one of Asia’s top action directors, with credits including the “Monkey King” series, “Limbo,” “SPL II: A Time for Consequences,” “Motorway” and “Accident.”

The film is produced by equally illustrious John Chong (“Infernal Affairs” series, “Initial D”) and Wilson Yip Wai-Shun (“Ip Man” film series, “Flashpoint”).

Media Asia, one of Hong Kong’s premier studios, is also using its return to in-person festivals and sales events to give a market screening in Cannes to “Tales From the Occult,” a psycho-horror film jointly directed by Fruit Chan, Fung Chih Chiang and Wesley Hoi.