Warner Bros. Discovery Sets South Asia Management Under Arjun Nohwar

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled its new management team for South Asia under the leadership of Arjun Nohwar, GM – South Asia.

The move follows similar executive reshuffles in its EMEA, India-Southeast Asia-Korea and Australia-New Zealand-Japan regions. It affects brands including Discovery, HGTV, Eurosport, Cartoon Network, POGO, Discovery Kids, DC, and the discovery+ streaming service.

Ruchir Jain is set as head of distribution & Eurosport and heads up the integrated network distribution function. He previously led the finance team at Discovery Network from 2018 to 2021. He also continues to lead the Eurosport channel.

Tanaz Mehta is set as head of ad sales in South Asia. Mehta is a seasoned sales leader with a deep expertise and nuanced understanding of the market.

Uttam Pal Singh is head of the kids entertainment cluster. In his previous capacity at Discovery Kids, Singh led the team behind successful original IPs, including “Little Singham” and “Fukrey Boyzzz.” The combined kids portfolio now includes Cartoon Network and POGO, in addition to Discovery Kids.

Sai Abhishek is the head of factual and lifestyle cluster. He comes with a strong background of leading original productions, programming, and acquisitions.

The reshuffle means the exit of two senior executives. Rohit Khetarpal will be leaving the company after 14 years, having been a key member of the legacy WarnerMedia and Turner network distribution team. Abhishek Dutta also departs, having led the legacy WarnerMedia Kids team in South Asia, including programming strategy, acquisitions and original production.

“With this exceptional new-look team, Warner Bros. Discovery is well-positioned to achieve our ambition of being the leading and most dynamic media company in the region. All our leaders are looking forward to working closely together across divisions as one united team,” said Nohwar in a prepared statement.

Other lines of business, shared services and corporate functions that support the wider region will be announced at a later date.