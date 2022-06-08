Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Out India, Southeast Asia and Korea Leadership Structure under Clement Schwebig

Warner Bros. Discovery has set out its India, Southeast Asia and Korea (INSEAK) leadership team under Clement Schwebig, as president and managing director.

The Thursday announcement follows just hours after a similar rejig of the EMEA leadership team under Priya Dogra.

Both Schwebig and Dogra report to Gerhard Zeiler, president of international for the merged company. Zeiler, a former WarnerMedia executive, now oversees the global channels business with a “dotted line” to international streaming lead JB Perrette, a Discovery veteran. Zeiler previously held the same role for WarnerMedia, and now also has responsibility for Discovery’s international footprint.

As with the EMEA revamp, there is a strong emphasis on territory management. “Our region will be structured with a territory focused approach to be more agile and locally relevant,” Schwebig said in an internal note. “At the same time, we will leverage our scale across the business and region to provide deeper expertise and greater efficiency. This means some functions will be in-country while others are regional.”

Those included in Schwebig’s team are as follows:

Discovery veteran, Jeeyoung Lee will be GM Korea;

will be GM Arjun Nohwar will be GM India . He was previously responsible for the launch of HBO MAX in India;

will be GM . He was previously responsible for the launch of HBO MAX in India; Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong will see Shonali Bedi lead affiliate distribution and digital partnerships for Southeast Asia, while continuing to head business development and insights regionwide.

On the content (programming, original production and acquisition) side, WBD will operate three verticals:

Magdalene Ew will continue to head entertainment;

will continue to head entertainment; Christopher Ho will head Kids;

will head Kids; Lynn Ng will head factual & lifestyle whilst she continues her current role for content operations for the wider region.

In other INSEAK regional functions:

Kurt Rieder will continue to lead theatrical distribution as well as being part of the international theatrical operations headed by Andrew Cripps;

will continue to lead as well as being part of the international theatrical operations headed by Andrew Cripps; Jae Chang will continue to lead TV distribution and home entertainment;

will continue to lead Vikram Sharma will lead consumer products licensing , while also continuing to oversee advertising sales for Southeast Asia;

will lead , while also continuing to oversee Jason Monteiro will head an integrated marketing team across INSEAK in addition to his coordination role for streaming services. He will manage marketing and creatives services across all lines of business, while working closely with the D2C marketing team.

– More to follow.