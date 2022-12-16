Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar Team on Prime Video Bollywood Coproduction

Popular Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (“Sardar Udham”) will headline an as yet untitled film that is being coproduced by Amazon’s Prime Video, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

While a plot wasn’t revealed, Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta described the film as “an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy which will leave the audiences gleaming.” The cast also includes Triptii Dimri (“Qala”) and Ammy Virk (“Oye Makhna”). Anand Tiwari (“Maja Ma”) directs. The film is produced by Johar, Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar, Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It will release theatrically on July 28, 2023 and will stream on Prime Video thereafter.

This is the second theatrical co-production between Prime Video and Dharma after “Yodha.” It extends a half-decade long association between the two companies that includes the streamer licensing films from Dharma and the studio’s streaming focused entity Dharmatic Entertainment producing films and series for Prime Video.

Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video, India, said: “We are committed to the growth of the Indian film industry and our recent foray into co-productions is a perfect example of this.”

Johar added: “Together with Prime Video, we have delivered some of the most memorable stories to audiences around the world. From direct-to-service premieres of ‘Shershaah’ and ‘Gehraiyaan,’ to giving a global reach to our theatrical ventures when they released on streaming, the worldwide success of our films is a testament to the strength of our association with Prime Video. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them across the spectrum of storytelling – licensing, original series, original movies and now theatrical co-productions.”