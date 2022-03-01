‘Uncharted’ Continues U.K. Box Office Reign, ‘Spider-Man’ Nears ‘Spectre’ Record

Sony release “Uncharted” continued its reign atop the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row collecting £3.08 million ($4.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The film now has a total of £18 million.

Universal’s animated sequel “Sing 2” continued in second position with £2.6 million after five weekends and now has a total of £29 million.

Warner Bros,’ “The Duke,” “Notting Hill” the director Roger Michell’s last fiction feature featuring thespians Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren, debuted in third place with £992,659.

Disney release, Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot film “Death on the Nile,” collected £764,438 in fourth position and has £6.4 million after three weekends.

Rounding off the top five was Entertainment Film Distributors’ “Dog,” starring Channing Tatum, also making his directing debut, with £650,853 and the film has now collected £2.1 million after two weekends.

In sixth place, Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” raked in another £579,227 in its 11th weekend at the box office. With a total of £95.12 million, the web slinger remains fifth on the all-time U.K. and Ireland chart and is now within swinging distance of the £95.2 million collected by James Bond film “Spectre” in fourth position.

Paramount’s 50th anniversary re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s all-time classic “The Godfather” debuted in 10th position with £267,096.

The upcoming weekend all eyes are on Warner Bros.’ hugely anticipated “The Batman,” which is going on saturation release. There is however, plenty of alternate fare releasing. Altitude is opening Clio Barnard’s Cannes title, the BIFA winning and BAFTA nominated “Ali & Ava.”

Bohemia Media is bowing “Rebel Dread,” a documentary on filmmaker, musician and raconteur Don Letts. Another documentary “The Sanctity of Space,” set in the Alaskan mountains, is being released by Dogwoof.

Paramount is re-releasing “The Godfather: Part II.” And Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan headlines Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s “Jhund,” from Zee Studios International.