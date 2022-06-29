tvN Loads up on Korean Blockbusters, iQiyi Int’l Focuses on Southeast Asia – Global Bulletin

KOREAN MOVIES UPCOMING

CJ ENM Hong Kong has secured the first and exclusive Pay TV, pay-per-view, video-on-demand and over-the-top (OTT) rights in key Southeast Asia markets to a slate of current and upcoming South Korean films. These are to play on the tvN Movies channel in Southeast Asia. Titles include: “The Roundup” (a.k.a. “The Outlaws 2”), which is currently on release and approaching the $100 million landmark; “The Witch: Part 2. The Other One,” which also opened in first place at the theatrical box office; CJ’s own “Decision to Leave,” which earned Park Chan-wook the best director award at Cannes; disaster-action film, “Emergency Declaration,” which played at Cannes last year and will have an August release in Korea; Hyun Bin and Yoo Hae-jin-starring “Confidential Assignment 2”; Don Lee-starring comedy drama “Men of Plastic,” action thriller movie Decibel, from Megabox Plus M; “A Man of Reason” (formerly “The Protector”) directed by Jung Woo-sung; fact-based hostage crisis drama “The Point Men”; and “The Match,” another story based on real events, this time focusing on a Go master and his student, and starring Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in (“Voice of Silence”).

SOUTHEAST ASIA SUPPORT

iQiyi International, the offshore unit of Chinese entertainment company iQiyi, has teamed up with leading Thai cellular network and digital provider AIS to offer video streaming at less than a dollar per month. Its VIP Privilege plan will be available at THB35 per month for first-time subscribers. iQiyi says that its international subscriber base grew threefold in 2021 with Southeast Asia the leading cluster. But while it is clearly gaining traction with audiences in some parts of the region response has been uneven, with Thailand and Malaysia among the most responsive. The company announced that its first two Malaysian original shows are now in production and may be uploaded later in the year: marital comedy drama Sorry Naik Lori from local production house Tsar Asia; and dark romance Rampas Cintaku for MIP Productions.

HANDOVER PAGEANT

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, the city’s government is to Friday put on a large-scale variety show at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Given that there was only one day of notice and the city’s ticketing agencies do not appear to be selling tickets, it would seem that the 12,500-seat venue will not be open to the public. Instead, the show will be broadcast simultaneously on six major TV clusters: Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB Jade), Now TV (Channel 331), Viu TV (Channel 99), Hong Kong Open TV (Channel 77), Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK TV Channel 31 and 32, RTHK Radio 2), Phoenix Satellite Television (Hong Kong Channel). Performances will come from three local flagship arts groups: Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra; Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra; and Hong Kong Dance Company.