Trailer Park Sets Asia Pacific Expansion With Key Executive Hires (EXCLUSIVES)

Leading entertainment marketing and content production company Trailer Park Group is continuing its Asia Pacific expansion drive with the hiring of two key executives.

The company, which recently acquired Mumbai-based boutique creative agency White Turtle Studios, has appointed Tamagna Ghosh as APAC MD, and Gina Grosso as senior VP of global production, both reporting into group CEO Rick Eiserman. Specializing in streaming, film, gaming, technology and lifestyle brand clients, including Amazon, Disney, HBO, Netflix and Xbox, the group has production capabilities across its specialty studios – Trailer Park, Art Machine, MXW, Mirada, and now White Turtle Studios.

Mumbai-based Ghosh joins from Amazon India, where during his six years as head of creative marketing for Prime Video, he led campaigns for hit originals “The Family Man,” “Mirzapur,” “Paatal Lok” and “Made in Heaven.” During a previous stint with Walt Disney Studios he introduced Indian localized theatrical marketing strategies for the Avengers and Star Wars franchises and for “The Jungle Book.” He will be in charge of Trailer Park’s expansion across the APAC entertainment and gaming landscape, which is expected to include further mergers and acquisitions and significant investment in state-of-the-art technology.

White Turtle Studios’ co-founders, Ankit Bhatia and Avinash Rajan, who co-lead White Turtle Studios’ 140-person Mumbai office, will report to Ghosh.

Los Angeles-based Grosso joins from Publicis Groupe where she was head of production and operations for North America and simultaneously led five production studios across the region. Grosso is charged with streamlining the production integration and workflow between all of Trailer Park Group’s global operations and connecting its network of studios globally for clients.

Eiserman said: “APAC is one of the world’s largest growth markets and our investments in this region are crucial to meet our clients’ global demands. Both Tamagna and Gina’s impressive backgrounds and deep industry experience make them exceptionally well-qualified to help us grow our business throughout the region.”

Ghosh said: “I have watched the creative economy boom in India and APAC for more than a decade, and yet its full potential is still untapped. I am excited to join forces with White Turtle Studios, bring in industry leading partners like Art Machine and Trailer Park, and can’t wait to build a world-class creative powerhouse to nurture and amplify the region’s creative talent and open up opportunities to be a part of the global creative workforce.”

Grosso added: “My goal in this role is ambitious, yet simple: create seamless and scalable workflows across offices and territories so our teams around the world can create, with flawless execution, more of the exceptional, award-winning content our clients expect. I look forward to partnering with Rick, Tamagna, and the rest of the Trailer Park Group leadership team as we transform the company into a 24/7 content, creative, and production network, and tap into the best talent globally.”