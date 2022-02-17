‘The Batman’ and ‘Uncharted’ Set China Theatrical Release Dates

Warner Bros.’ franchise title “The Batman” and Sony’s game adaptation “Uncharted” have both been given confirmed theatrical release dates in mainland China.

“The Batman” will reach conventional and Imax theaters in China on Friday March 18, 2022. “Uncharted” will release four days earlier on Monday March 14.

The confirmations mean that there is a rebounding flow of Hollywood movies into China after a drought in 2021, when revenue sharing import numbers fall short of the bilaterally agreed 34 film annual quota.

There has also been a complete absence of Marvel movies (from both the Disney and Sony stables).

Hollywood releases in China in 2022 have included “Encanto,” “The Matrix: Resurrections” and “Paw Patrol.” None have made any significant impression on a year-to-date chart which has been dominated by locally-made Chinese New Year titles.

The Batman China poster Warner Bros.

Earlier this week, on a video posted to Warner’s social media accounts in China, “The Batman” stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz announced “good news […] our new movie, The Batman, will be released in China.” However, they did not reveal a China release date. Sources close to the studio have now confirmed the March 18 date and localized poster images are now circulating in China.

Date confirmation some four weeks ahead of the theatrical debut is likely to be welcomed by the studio. Advanced notice from the Chinese authorities has frequently been far shorter and has caused studios difficulties in supporting their titles.

“The Batman” releases first in South Korea on March 1 and Taiwan, its first Chinese-speaking market on March 2. A rolling global release arrives in the U.K. and U.S. on March 4.

Previous Batman films have scored reasonably strongly in China: “The Dark Knight Rises” earned $53 million in 2012; “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” scored $97 million in 2016; and “Justice League,” when China was the first country to premiere the film, earned $106 million in 2017.

Treasure hunting adventure, “Uncharted” is based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, and stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

The film kicked off its overseas expedition this past weekend with $22 million from its 15 first markets, ahead of this week’s wider global rollout led by the U.S.