‘The Batman,’ ‘RRR’ Rule U.K. Box Office

Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” dominated the U.K. and Ireland box office for the fourth weekend in a row with £1.66 million ($2.1 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The film now has a total of £35.6 million.

Dreamz Entertainment release “RRR,” directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, released wide in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages, and debuted in second position with £650,204.

Universal release, Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González, debuted in third place with £521,049.

In fourth position, Sony’s “Uncharted” collected £349,457 and now has a total of £23.2 million after seven weekends.

Rounding off the top five was Warner Bros.’ “The Nan Movie” with £289,731 and now has £1.1 million after two weekends.

EOne’s “The Phantom of the Open” took £218,626 in sixth place in its second weekend and has a total of £1.06 million.

Mubi release, Cannes-winner and Oscar-nominee “The Worst Person in the World,” debuted in seventh position with £193,493.

The upcoming weekend, both “The Batman” and “RRR” are expected to continue their sway but competition arrives in the shape of Sony’s “Morbius,” which releases on Thursday.

Friday, Apr. 1, sees an array of family friendly releases for the Easter school holidays which begin Thursday, with the widest ones for Paramount’s animation “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and Universal’s animation “The Bad Guys” with Signature Entertainment’s “Rabbit Academy” being the other children-aimed title.

More adult fare arrives in the form of drama-horror “Homebound” from Blue Finch Film Releasing; Venice selection and Les Arcs and Stockholm and Les Arcs winner “True Things” from Picturehouse Entertainment; Cannes-winner “A Night of Knowing Nothing” from ICA Cinemas; Tribeca and Deauville winner “The Novice” from Vertigo Releasing; San Sebastian and Stockholm winner “The Audition” from New Wave; San Francisco Dance Film Festival and Cambridge winner “Coppelia” from Modern Films; and Zurich winner “One Of These Days” from Studio Soho Distribution.

In addition, BFI Distribution is re-releasing “Cries and Whispers,” one of Ingmar Bergman’s many masterpieces.