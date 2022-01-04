‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Continues Swinging Atop U.K. Box Office, ‘The King’s Man’ Makes Strong Debut

Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continued its reign at the top of the U.K. and Ireland box office for the third weekend in a row with £6.05 million ($8.2 million). The film now has a total of £69.8 million ($94.5 million), according to numbers from Comscore.

Disney prequel “The King’s Man” bowed strongly in second position with £3.4 million. “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” released by eOne, collected £778,802 in third place and now has a total of £5.9 million after four weekends.

In its second weekend, “The Matrix Resurrections” took £760,427 in fourth position and now has a total of £5.2 million. Rounding off the top five was Disney release, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” with £397,792. The film has collected £5.08 million after four weekends.

After being snubbed at the Academy Awards’ international feature category, Julia Ducournau’s Cannes winner “Titane” was released by Altitude and collected £121,920 in its debut weekend.

Reliance Entertainment’s Bollywood cricket epic “’83,” starring Ranveer Singh, which debuted over the Christmas holiday frame in fifth position, dropped to 10th in its second weekend with £85,909 and now has a total of £450,942.

The upcoming weekend sees the release of Universal’s spy thriller “The 355” with an A-list cast including Penelope Cruz, Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong’o and Fan Bingbing. Awards season is ongoing and the weekend also sees the releases of Asghar Farhadi’s Cannes title “A Hero,” from Curzon, and British Independent Film Awards winning single shot thriller “Boiling Point,” starring Stephen Graham, from Vertigo Releasing.

Peccadillo Pictures is releasing L.A. Outfest winning drama “Minyan”; Dogwoof is releasing acclaimed Sundance dance documetary “Ailey”; while Netflix is giving a limited release to WWII thriller “Munich: The Edge of War,” which will subsequently stream on the service.

The British Film Institute is releasing a 4K restoration of François Truffaut’s seminal “The 400 Blows.”