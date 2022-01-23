‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Hits $60 Million Total as it Heads Korea Box Office for Sixth Weekend

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was gifted a sixth successive victory at the South Korean box office in a weekend with no releases of commercially significant films.

“Spider-Man” played out to a lowball $1.23 million haul between Friday and Sunday. That was only 18% down on its previous weekend score and lifted its running total since release on Dec. 15, 2021, to $60.3 million.

It also kept a substantial lead over its rivals, with a 28% market share, ahead of “Sing 2” in second place with a score of $863,000 and a market share of 20%.

The aggregate nationwide box office for the weekend, however, fell deeper into the doldrums. It slipped from $5.99 million to $4.34 million.

Korean title “Special Delivery” earned $744,000 in third place, down from its $1.33 million opening a week earlier. After two weekends, it has accumulated $3.20 million.

Another Korean-made hopeful, “The Policeman’s Lineage” held on to fourth place with $492,000 in its third weekend. Since releasing on Jan. 5, it has accumulated $5.43 million.

A trio of international titles filled the next places. “The King’s Man” earned $171,000 for a cumulative score of $8.46 million. “The House of Gucci” fashioned a $170,000 score for a cumulative of 873,000 after 12 days. “West Side Story” played to $104,000 for a cumulative of $927,000 after 12 days.

Neither local nor major Hollywood films were brought to market in the mid-January gloom. The weekend’s top new release was “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” in eighth place with a minimalist Friday-Sunday score of $80,200 earned from 259 screens and $153,000 over its opening five days. Another new release, Denmark’s “Another Round” landed in ninth spot with a $56,000 weekend and $96,000 over five days.

A sign of possibly brighter things to come was the $56,000 haul by “The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure” which played playing previews in just 14 venues ahead of a full release on Wednesday. The film is a sequel to Lotte Entertainment’s 2014 hit “The Pirates” which earned $55.7 million.