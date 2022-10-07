Busan Film Market: ‘Secret: Untold Melody’ and ‘The Dinner’ Expand Finecut Sales Menu

Korean sales agent Finecut has added “Secret: Untold Melody” and “The Dinner” to its burgeoning Asian Contents & Film Market slate. Both titles are sourced from a deal with Hive Media Corp. (“Inside Men,” “The Man Standing Next”).



An adaptation of 2007 Taiwan hit “Secret,” “Secret: Untold Melody” is a romance film about pianist and a student. While the original film starred Jay Chou and Gwei Lun-mei, the Korean retread stars Doh Kyung-soo (a.k.a D.O. from celebrated K-pop group EXO) who has acting credits including “Swing Kids” and the “Along With The Gods” franchise, and rising star Won Jin-a (“Netflix’s “Hellbound”). Now in post-production, the film is directed by Seo You-min (“Recalled”).



Black comedy, “The Dinner” is the first Asian adaptation of the Herman Koch bestselling novel of the same name that skewers the middle classes in a tale of two families whose children have committed crimes. It has previously been produced as films in the U.S., Italy and The Netherlands.



Hur Jin-ho (“Christmas in August”) directs a cast that includes Seol Kyung-gu “The Merciless”), Claudia Kim (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” and “The Avengers: Age Of Ultron”), Jang Dong-gun (“The Rampant”) and Kim Hee-ae (TV’s The World of the Married”). The film is also in post-production.

Finecut is also handling rights on “Greenhouse,” which will play this week in the Busan International Film Festival’s Vision section. Directed by Lee Sol-huithe film tracks the pain and suffering of a woman who suffers a psychological disorder.



Finecut comes to the Busan market fresh from Toronto and San Sebastian, where it debuted Hong Sangsoo’s “Walk Up.”