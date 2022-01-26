Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Connie Nielsen, Karim Ainouz, Join M. Night Shyamalan in Berlinale Juries

“Drive My Car” filmmaker Hamaguchi Ryusuke, director Karim Ainouz (Berlin-winner “Central Airport THF”) and actor Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman”) will join president M. Night Shyamalan on the international jury of the Berlin Film Festival.

Also serving on the international jury are producer Saïd Ben Saïd (“Benedetta”) and filmmakers Anne Zohra Berrached (“24 Weeeks”) and writer-director Tsitsi Dangarembga (“I Want a Wedding Dress”). The international jury decides the Golden and the Silver Bear winners.

The jury for the festival’s Encounters strand includes Mubi director of content Chiara Marañón and filmmakers Ben Rivers (Venice FIPRESCI prize winner “Two Years at Sea”) and Silvan Zürcher (Berlin FIPRESCI prize winner “The Girl and the Spider”). They will choose the winners for the strand’s best film, best director and the special jury awards.

The jury for the GWFF Best First Feature Award includes Gaia Furrer, artistic director of the Venice Film Festival’s Venice Days sidebar and award-winning filmmakers Vimukthi Jayasundara (“Dark in the White Light”) and Shahrbanoo Sadat (“The Orphanage”).

The Berlinale Documentary Award jury includes Wang Bing (Locarno Golden Leopard winner “Mrs Fang”), sound designer and filmmaker Rana Eid (“Panoptic”) and cinematographer Susanne Schüle (Visions du Reel winner (“Cows on the Roof”).

Serving on the international jury of the Generation Kplus strand are cinematographer Daniela Cajías (Goya winner “Las niñas”), Children’s Media Foundation MD Nicola Jones and director, screenwriter and editor Samuel Kishi Leopo (Generation Kplus winner “Los Lobos”).

The international jury of the Generation 14plus strand includes festival programming stalwart and producer Paolo Bertolin (“Chitrashala”), filmmaker Rubika Shah (Generation 14plus winner “White Riot”) and comic book author and animator Dash Shaw (Sundance winner “Cryptozoo”).

The Berlin film festival runs Feb. 10-16.