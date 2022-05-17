Ryan Gosling Circling ‘The Fall Guy’ Film Adaptation

Ryan Gosling is tipped to star in “The Fall Guy,” a feature film adaptation of the iconic 1980s TV series, that will shoot in Sydney, Australia.

The original series, which ran 1981-1986, was created by Glen A. Larson and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man. To make ends meet, he has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

Australian local media has extensively reported that Gosling (“La La Land,” “First Man” and the upcoming “Barbie”) will take up the title role.

Australia’s federal government and the New South Wales state authorities will provide finance for the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group produced film. Some A$30 million ($21.1 million) will come from federal sources. The state government will kick in an additional A$14.5 million ($10.2 million).

Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, Paul Fletcher, said the production is expected to inject more than A$244 million ($171 million) into the Australian economy.

“We are pleased to welcome ‘The Fall Guy’ down under with $30 million ($21.1 million) in support from our highly successful Location Incentive, with the production to employ over 1,000 Australian cast and crew, and more than 3,015 Australian extras,” Fletcher said in a statement.

“The Fall Guy” is partly set in a film studio and presents a unique opportunity to showcase Sydney’s landscape and film studio facilities to international audiences. Fletcher said that the production will also provide valuable training opportunities for local screen professionals.

In a prepared statement, Universal Pictures’ president, physical production, Jeff LaPlante, said: “After a successful partnership on the studio’s production of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ in Queensland, Universal is thrilled to return to Australia and base in New South Wales for the highly-anticipated film, ‘The Fall Guy’.”

Back in 2013, it was reported that Dwayne Johnson would star in the project. It was then backed by Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde park Entertainment and WWE Studios, with McG reported to be in the director’s chair.

Gosling’s representatives offered no comment.