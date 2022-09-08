Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Thriller ‘Poker Face’ Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Screen Media, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has acquired North American rights to “Poker Face,” a thriller starring Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth.

Crowe also directed the film, which is scheduled to release in theaters on Nov. 16. It’ll land on digital platforms on Nov. 22.

Set in the world of high-stakes betting, “Poker Face” stars Crowe as tech billionaire and gambler Jake Foley, who offers his best friends a chance to win more money than they’ve ever dreamed of. But to play, they’ll have to give up the one thing they spend their lives trying to keep…their secrets. As the game unfolds, the long-time pals will discover what is really at stake.

Along with Crowe and Hemsworth, the cast includes RZA of Wu-Tang Clan fame and “Fast and Furious” star Elsa Pataky. Stephen M. Coates wrote the screenplay with Crowe.

Arclight Films handled worldwide rights for the film.

“It’s exciting to have the top-notch team at Screen Media come on board to distribute ‘Poker Face’ and introduce this incredible movie to audiences in the U.S. Russell has created a phenomenal film and is joined on screen by a brilliant ensemble cast – we are so proud to be part of this project,” said Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton.

David Fannon, chief acquisitions and distribution officer at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, adds, “We’re thrilled to be working with Russell and the Arclight team on this thrill-ride of a movie. We’ve been big fans of the story since we first read it years ago, and Russell has crafted that into the entertaining adventure that we know audiences will love experiencing soon.”

“Poker Face” is produced by Hamilton and Keith Rodger of Fear of God Films, along with Arclight Films’ Ying Ye and Ryan Hamilton. Additional producers include Addam Bramich, Matt Williams and Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno and Jason Clark.

Arclight Films’ Brian Beckmann, Screen Media’s Seth Needle and Conor McAdam, David Nagleberg, Walter Josten, Joe Thomas, Mikael Borglund, Romilda De Luca, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Andrew Kotliar, Jay Douglas and Alceon Entertainment Partners are executive producing, alongside Julia Stuart and Laura Grange from Sky.

“Poker Face” marks Crowe’s second directorial effort following 2014’s “The Water Diviner.” The Australian actor, an Oscar winner for “Gladiator” and nominee for “A Beautiful Mind” and “The Insider,” recently appeared as Zeus Marvel’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Up next, Crowe is starring in Peter Farrelly’s war drama “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and Sony’s comic book adaptation “Kraven the Hunter.” He’s currently shooting “The Pope’s Exorcist,” a supernatural thriller directed by Julius Avery.

Liam Hemsworth, whose older brother Chris starred alongside Crowe in “Thor 4,” is currently in production on “Lonely Planet” with Laura Dern. He’s best known for “The Hunger Games” and “The Last Song.”

Pataky rose to prominence as Elena Neves in “The Fast and the Furious” franchise and Netflix’s high-octane action thriller “Interceptor.” She will be seen next as Gabrielle in Sony’s “Carmen,” a modern-day reimagining of the classical opera of the same name.

RZA has previously worked with Crowe in “American Gangster,” which also starred Denzel Washington and Josh Brolin, as well as RZA’s directorial debut “The Man with the Iron Fists.”

Screen Media recently acquired Renny Harlin’s action film “The Bricklayer,” starring Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev; and “The Locksmith,” starring Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth, and Ving Rhames.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, executive VP of Global Acquisitions and co-productions, on behalf of Screen Media with Arclight Films.

Crowe is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP (GGSSC). Hemsworth is represented by WME Entertainment. RZA is represented by CAA. Pataky is represented by CAA and Morrissey Management.