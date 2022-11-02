Ravi Patel (“Transformers,” “Meet the Patels”) has been attached to play the role of a mastermind impersonator in true-crime thriller film “Kiss of the Con Queen.”



The film is being directed by Thai-British director Tom Waller (“Cave Rescue,” “The Last Executioner”) and is inspired by Irish writer and actor Eoin O’Brien’s own experiences of being scammed by Hargobind Tahilramani. The script is penned by O’Brien.



The announcement was made on Wednesday at the American Film Market just hours ahead of the revived Thai Night party and presentation. Thai Princess HRH Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi.



Known colloquially as ‘Con Queen of Hollywood,’ the real Tahilramani is an Indonesian food blogger who was finally arrested in December 2020 in the U.K., after an FBI investigation that uncovered hundreds of cases of alleged fraud and identity theft involving unsuspecting victims in the film industry. Tahilramani awaits extradition to the U.S, to face charges with a U.K. court verdict on his extradition expected next week.



“Kiss of the Con Queen” follows the story of an actor based in Bangkok, Thailand, who is led to believe that a powerful female Hollywood studio executive wants to consider him for a leading role in an upcoming TV show, and is drawn to Jakarta, Indonesia for an audition with the supposed team, only to find out that the whole thing is an elaborate scam when he is forced to put up thousands of dollars in cash for flights and permits, on the promise of being reimbursed by the studio.



However, after uniting with other victims and identifying the true identity of the criminal mastermind behind the long running scam, the actor ends up conning the Con Queen into giving him exactly what he wants – the breakthrough role he was falsely promised.



Patel recently joined the cast of Fox’s “Animal Control.” Up next, Patel will recur in the Showtime drama “Three Women,” opposite Betty Gilpin, Shailene Woodley, and DeWanda Wise, as well as the FX limited series “Justified: City Primeval.” He will also star opposite Zachary Levi in Sony Pictures’ live-action adaptation of “Harold and the Purple Crayon.”