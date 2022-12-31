Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’: First Look Unveiled for Bollywood Crime Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

Produces Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have unveiled the first look poster for “Animal,” starring popular Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to portray Kapoor in a never before seen avatar. Plot details are under wraps. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who debuted with 2017 Telugu-language hit “Arjun Reddy,” starring Vijay Deverakonda. Vanga remade the film in the Hindi-language as “Kabir Singh,” starring Shahid Kapoor, which was one of the blockbusters of 2019.

The “Animal” cast also includes Anil Kapoor (“Jug Jugg Jeeyo”), Rashmika Mandanna (“Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1”), Bobby Deol (“Aashram”) and Triptii Dimri (“Qala”) in key roles.

“Animal” is part of T-Series Films’ 100-film slate across various Indian languages. T-Series and Cine1 Studios coproduced “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,” one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2022. Bhadrakali Pictures previously produced “Arjun Reddy.”

The filmmakers said: “We’re extremely glad to present the first look poster of this magnum opus crime drama starring Ranbir Kapoor. After the much-built anticipation for the film post its announcement, we’re happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir’s look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we’re confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve.”

Kapoor had two releases as a leading man in 2022. Action drama “Shamshera” underperformed while Disney’s “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” the first in a planned sci-fi trilogy based on Indian mythology, was one of the biggest hits of the year.

“Animal” is due to release theatrically on Aug. 11, 2023 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada-language versions.



