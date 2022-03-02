India’s Radhika Madan to Star in Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Radhika Madan, star of 2018 Toronto winner “The Man Who Feels No Pain,” will play the lead in acclaimed Indian filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s “Sanaa.”

The film, a social drama, follows a headstrong and ambitious girl who is raging against an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Saria is writing, directing and producing via his Four Line Entertainment outfit.

Saria said: “I’ve always believed in making films that are ambitious in quality and rich in story and messaging. I’ve nurtured this dream for seven years and I couldn’t be more excited that Radhika Madan agreed to bring my titular character to life. The film is a powerful conversation starter and I hope it resonates with audiences worldwide. I hope the film makes it harder for people to judge women.”

Madan added” “As an actor, I’m always looking to play impactful characters that make a difference. ‘Sanaa’ follows the journey of a strong and ambitious woman, set in today’s Mumbai. She’s a fascinating protagonist, complex and relatable, and the film’s ideologies very much reflect my own. It’s the easiest yes I’ve uttered.”

Madan’s credits include film “Angrezi Medium” (2020), Netflix anthology series “Ray” (2021) and Disney Plus Hotstar film “Shiddat” (2021). Coming up are Netflix film “Monica, O My Darling,” where she reunites with “The Man Who Feels No Pain” director Vasan Bala and film “Kuttey.”

Saria made his feature directorial debut with “Loev” (2015), which had considerable festival play including at SXSW, Tallinn Black Nights, BFI Flare, Jeonju and Guadalajara. His 2020 short “Knock Knock Knock” played at Busan and Tallinn Black Nights and won him best non-feature film director at India’s national film awards.

Saria has signed up to direct female-led espionage thriller “Ulajh” for Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and show-running Amazon Prime Video series “Masoom” and co-producing and writing the third season of hit Netflix series “Delhi Crime.”