‘Project Wolf Hunting,’ ‘Gem Hunters’ Find Buyers – Global Bulletin

Korean film sales agent Finecut has struck several deals for action thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” ahead of its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness section. In Asia, the film has been licensed to Moviecloud for Taiwan, Multivision Multimedia for India, Sahamongkolfilm International for Thailand, The Klockworx for Japan. Finecut also closed a deal with A Contracorriente Films for Spain, Prime Time Media for CIS and Well Go USA for Canada and the U.S. The film set on board a cargo ship which is being used to transport dangerous criminals from the Philippines to Busan, Korea. An escape attempt leads to a riot which in turn unleashes a sinister force. The film is directed by Kim Hongsun and will have a theatrical release in Korea from Sept. 21.

Jonas Baur has joined Bavaria Fiction as an executive producer, working from its Munich and Berlin offices from Oct. 1, 2022. Baur, who reports to Marcus Ammon, has a remit which includes the development and production of serial formats. Baur comes to Bavaria Fiction from ITV Studios, where he recently produced TV movie “Die Tänzerin und der Gangster” for Sat.1. Prior to that, he held various positions at UFA Serial Drama for more than 20 years, including executive producer of “Spotlight” and “Sterne für Berlin.” He was producer of “Verbotene Liebe” and the telenovela “Verliebt in Berlin,” the first season of which he also co-developed.

Wild Thring Media has achieved its first pre-sales for “Gem Hunters Down Under,” an observational documentary series about an adventurous band of miners. Produced by factual content firm WildBear Entertainment, the 6 x 60 mins series has been pre-sold to Seven Network for 7Mate in Australia, Warner Bros. Discovery for Discovery in both the U.K. and Benelux, Seven One Entertainment in Germany and Viasat World for Viasat Explore across the Nordics, Baltics and CEE. The initial demand for “Gem Hunters Down Under” and subsequent responses to early cuts from the pre-sale partners has seen WildBear move into production on series two and three, featuring the same great characters. They are due for delivery next year.