Prime Video Poised to Start First Australian Movie ‘Five Blind Dates’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prime Video will begin filming of its first Australian Amazon original movie, “Five Blind Dates” from next month. The romantic comedy film was created and written by actor and influencer Shuang Hu (“The Family Law,” “Ronny Chieng: International Student”) and actor and comedian Nathan Ramos-Park (“As We Babble On,” “Club Mickey Mouse,” “Bone”).

“Five Blind Dates” is an exploration of Chinese culture and family dynamics with a story that follows a tenacious tea shop owner who is told by a fortune-teller that she will find her soulmate on one of the next five dates she goes on.

Directed by Shawn Seet (“Baron,” “Storm Boy”) the film will feature an ensemble cast fronted by Hu. Additional cast announcements will follow. Production will take place in Townsville and Sydney.

The film will be produced by Goalpost Pictures Australia, with Goalpost’s Kylie du Fresne as producer and Ben Grant and Rosemary Blight as executive producers.

While visiting her family in Townsville for her sister’s engagement festivities, Hu’s character Lia finds herself at a comedically tumultuous family luncheon and is gifted an unwelcomed prophecy that she will soon meet her suitor. Her family, unsure of Lia’s ability to discern a partner for herself, decides to set her up on five blind dates. Even though her current focus lies in saving her tea-shop—a legacy left to her from her grandmother—Lia reluctantly agrees to go on the dates.

Prime Video has commissioned 15 Amazon Original series in Australia since 2019. These include: “The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team”; “Making Their Mark, a series of ten stand-up comedy specials by some of Australia’s best comedians; “LOL: Last One Laughing AU,” with Rebel Wilson; “Back to the Rafters”; two seasons of “Luxe Listings Sydney”; “The Moth Effect”; “Head Above Water”; the award-winning feature-length documentary “Burning.” In the pipeline are: “Kick Like Tayla,” “Warriors On The Field,” “Deadloch,” “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” and “Class of ’07.”