‘Ponniyin Selvan’ to Become First Tamil Film to Release in IMAX

Mani Ratnam’s hugely anticipated epic “Ponniyin Selvan: I” will become the first Tamil-language film to release in the IMAX format.

IMAX Corporation and Lyca Productions have set a partnership to bring the film to IMAX screens in India and worldwide on Sept. 30. It will also release in non-IMAX screens on that date in the Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic Tamil-language novel, the film, set in the 10th century, revolves around the early life of Chola Prince Arunmozhi Varman who was latterly known as the great Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola and was the most powerful king in South India at the time. He is known for reinstating the Chola empire’s hegemony and ensuring its supremacy in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.

The film boasts a powerhouse cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Jayachitra, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lal, Parthiban and Riyaz Khan.

It is produced by Ratnam’s Madras Talkies (“Chekka Chivantha Vaanam”) and Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions (“2.0”) with Siva Ananth serving as executive producer. It features music by Oscar, BAFTA and Grammy winner A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi Varman and dialogues by Jeyamohan.

Megan Colligan, president of IMAX Entertainment, said: “IMAX continues to be a global destination for fandom of all kinds, and “Ponniyin Selvan: I” is a perfect example of how we’re continuing to enhance and diversify our content portfolio on the international stage. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with Lyca Productions to bring this film to the big screen and we cannot wait to be able to give audiences an unforgettable experience. We remain committed to the Indian film market as it continues to grow and local language blockbusters like this film remain a crucial part of our international footprint.”

Aashish Singh, CEO of Lyca Productions, added: “We are super excited that “Ponniyin Selvan: I” can be watched by audiences across the globe in IMAX. The IMAX format will do full justice to the vision of the creators of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and will enthral audiences with an unforgettable, immersive experience. We look forward to collaborating with IMAX on this film and many more to come.”