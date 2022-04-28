Park Chan-wook’s Cannes Competition Film ‘Decision to Leave’ Grabbed by Mubi

“Decision to Leave,” the detective mystery by Korean director Park Chan-wook that will debut in competition in Cannes next month, is to be given theatrical releases in the U.S. and U.K. by streaming platform Mubi.

Mubi, which pitches itself as a global distributor, streaming service and production company, picked up multiple territory rights including North America, U.K., Ireland, Turkey, and India, in a deal with South Korea’s CJ Entertainment.

“The film will be released theatrically in the U.S. and the U.K. with fall 2022 release dates planned, followed by an exclusive Mubi streaming release,” Mubi said.

“Decision to Leave” was produced by Moho Film (“Sympathy for Lady Vengeance,” “Thirst,” “The Handmaiden” and “Snowpiercer”) and is presented by “Parasite” studio CJ ENM.

The film stars Park Hae-il (“The Host,” “Memories of Murder”) and China’s Tang Wei (“Lust, Caution,” “Blackhat”) in a tale about a detective who develops a personal interest in the woman who should be the chief suspect in his ongoing murder investigation.

One of the most influential directors to emerge from the Korean film powerhouse, Park was previously in Cannes with “Oldboy” in 2003, “Thirst” in 2009 and with “The Handmaiden” in 2016.

“Oldboy” was part of a loose ‘revenge trilogy’ that also included “Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance” in 2002 and “Sympathy for Lady Vengeance” in 2005. Park made his Hollywood debut with Nicole Kidman and Mia Wasikowska-starring “Stoker” in 2013 and also directed TV series “The Little Drummer Girl” in 2018.

Mubi, known for a closely-curated streaming offering, calls itself “the biggest community of film lovers,” in the world with more than 12 million members and availability in 190 countries.

As a producer, the company will see its co-production “One Fine Morning” from Denmark’s Mia Hansen-Løve premiere at Cannes in the Directors’ Fortnight section.

The CJ group of companies have been pioneers in the contemporary Korean film and television industries, getting their start in 2005 in an alliance with DreamWorks SKG. The CJ Entertainment film division has a filmography that includes Lee Chang-dong’s “Secret Sunshine,” “Bong Joon-ho’s “Snowpiercer” film, record breakers “Miss Granny,” “Ode to My Father” and “Roaring Currents” as well as Bong’s Oscar-winner “Parasite.”

The company has a second film in competition at Cannes this year, “Broker,” the first Korean-language feature by previous Palme d’Or-winner Kore-eda Hirokazu.