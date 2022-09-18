India’s Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu Headline ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular Indian actor Parineeti Chopra (“Saina”) and actor and musician Harrdy Sandhu (“’83”) star in “Code Name: Tiranga.”

An espionage action thriller, “Code Name: Tiranga” is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. Chopra plays an Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent who is on a journey across many countries.

It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta (“Bard of Blood”) who previously directed Chopra in “The Girl on the Train.” Co-stars include Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar (“Bhuj: The Pride of India), Rajit Kapur (“Rocket Boys”), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (“Maharani”), Shishir Sharma (“Raazi”), Sabyasachi Chakraborty (“Avijatrik”) and Deesh Mariwala (“Bellbottom”).

The film is produced by T-Series, part of its 100-film slate, Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar. T-Series has been producing or co-producing films since 1990, but is now poised for a huge push into the space with a range of films featuring A-listers.

Dasgupta said: “I am glad to announce my next film ‘Code Name: Tiranga,’ set to release in cinemas this Oct. 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier’s sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation.”

Reliance Entertainment’s next big release is “Vikram Vedha,” starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, opening in over 100 countries, making it one of the widest openings for a Bollywood film.

Opening this week at the Bollywood box office is R. Balki’s “Chup,” starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol.