Paramount+ Music Movie ‘6 Festivals’ Heads for Theatrical Release

“6 Festivals,” a music drama film that marks the first Australian feature movie to be commissioned by Paramount+, is to get a local theatrical release.

The picture is the story of three teenage best friends (played by Rasmus King, Yasmin Honeychurch and Rory Potter) who try to attend six music festivals in as many months. It gets its world premiere on Friday at the Sydney Film Festival, as part of the SFF’s Sounds on Screen section.

The picture will have a limited theatrical release in Australia through Bonsai Films from Aug. 11, 2022. Global accessibility on Paramount+ will follow at an unspecified date later in the year.

Parent company, ViacomCBS owns Australian linear network Channel 10. It gave the Paramount+ platform a local launch last August by including 10’s pre-existing streaming offering, 10 All Access.

“6 Festivals” was written by Sean Nash, Macario De Souza and Lou Sanz and directed by de Souza (“Bra Boys”), who also works as recording artist Kid Mac. Appropriately, the film includes a rock soundtrack with some of the hottest Australian music acts. Several make cameo appearances as themselves. They include Dune Rats, G Flip, Bliss n Eso, B Wise, Peking Duk, Ruby Fields, Jerome Farah and Kobie Dee.

“6 Festivals” was funded by Screen Australia, Screen Canberra and Screen Queensland, Create NSW and The Gold Coast City Council, with support from Sony Music Australia and Paramount+. Production is by Michael Wrenn, Shannon Wilson-McClinton and Jade van der Lei

“We are incredibly excited that Paramount+ can continue to showcase and champion such authentic and quintessential Australian stories. This relatable story set amongst our own vibrant live music scene will no doubt resonate with audiences for years to come,” said Daniel Monaghan, SVP content & programming.